Man says he's deleted ex's nude pics, but court imposes order just in case

A man who threatened to make public six nude photographs of his ex-partner if she didn't pay him $1000 has been given 24 hours to delete any similar pictures he might still possess.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin told magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, June 18, that his client had already taken that step.
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin stipulated the requirement to ensure that no further images of the woman suddenly appeared sometime in the future.
That came after the prosecution submitted to Albury Local Court that the victim would always have "the thought the images might exist somewhere" given "how difficult it is to ensure electronic images have been destroyed".
Ms McLaughlin convicted the man - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - and placed him on an 18-month community corrections order on a charge of demanding with menaces with the intention of obtaining a financial gain.
On a second charge of threatening to distribute intimate images without consent, he was placed on a 12-month order.
She also directed that he complete 180 hours of unpaid community work.
Ms McLaughlin noted how the psychological harm suffered by the victim had been "significant' and "may well be long-lasting".
The court heard previously, after he pleaded guilty, that the man threatened to print off the fully naked pictures of his ex-partner and post these "around town" if she didn't stump-up the cash.
The threat came during a brief series of text messages that began with her expressing her frustration about his failure to play a role in their young child's life.
Mr Cronin said his client "doesn't seek to excuse that behaviour".
"He accepts it's an entirely inappropriate way to act," he said.
Mr Cronin said put simply, the man's offending was "atrocious" - repeating a submission he made when addressing magistrate Melissa Humphreys in late April.
He also outlined the chain of events that the man claimed led to his feeling he wasn't being treated how he believed he should by the woman.
Mr Cronin said the woman and their child left Albury to move to Sydney, then moved again to Perth.
On returning to Albury, she obtained accommodation at a motel. But the man objected to their four-year-old child living there, so he invited them to stay with him.
After a period of time, he organised a rental home for her along with furniture but then she cut off all contact.
Mr Cronin said the man "had no intention of following through" with his threat to post the photographs
The court was told the woman sent the man a text message on April 6, 2024, about 12.50pm to tell of her frustration at him not being in their child's life.
After a short texting conversation, he sent her the six photographs followed by the message "$1000 then I'll delete the pics".
Police said the woman "expressed concern" about the images, "even though she stated the photos were obtained during their relationship".
She reported the incident to Albury police that day, with the man making full admissions on being arrested at his home on April 7.
