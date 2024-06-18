'Nothing like this in the area': new sensory play classes opening in Albury

A new sensory play space is opening its doors on the Border next month, aiming to bring a different way of learning for children.
PlayWise Playful Learning will welcome its first class on Tuesday, July 16, in the former GymbaROO building on 488 Macauley Street in Albury.
Owner Samantha Hodgkin is excited to meet families and bring a new play environment to Albury-Wodonga.
"There's nothing like this in the area and especially for kids aged 18 months and below," she said.
"There's really not much other than story time at the library or playgroups."
The Wodonga resident is a primary school teacher and mother of two to Cooper and Fletcher.
She said having children and a passion for early childhood education developed her interest for play-based learning and inspired her to set up the new business.
"My kids absolutely love it and I became really interested in setting up things for my own kids," she said.
"And then I'd get my nieces and nephews and friends over and I'd get excited about setting up play things for them and all sorts of different experiences.
"So I am hoping to offer that now to the wider community."
The play experience draws on Montessori and Reggio Emilia approaches to education and offers classes to children from six months to five years.
The business owner believes the style of play enables children to use all their senses and encourages the engaging and exploring of ideas.
Each class begins with age-specific play invitations for fine motor skill development, before coming together for group time and gross motor play.
There are also open play classes on offer.
Mrs Hodgkin said she has been working quickly with her husband Luke Hodgkin to get the place up and running.
"We saw a bit of a gap in the market and just wanted to take advantage of that," she said.
"My youngest is starting school next year too so it's the perfect chance for me to start something new for myself as well."
Free trial classes are on offer for those who want to try before committing to a whole term.
The business owner also hopes the classes will be an opportunity for parents and carers to connect with each other and create a community.
Bookings can be made online at playwiseplayfullearning.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.