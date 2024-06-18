Massive night on grog catches out speeding drink-driver 14 hours later at 0.153

A massive night out on the town led to a speeding drink-driver being caught at more than three times the alcohol limit 14 hours after he went to bed.
Chef Alexander Taras was celebrating in Melbourne on March 18 this year after being offered a new job.
He drank from 8pm to 5am, went to his old workplace in Essendon and had another beer at midday, then drove towards Wahgunyah.
Rutherglen police spotted the All Saints Estate worker speeding north in a Nissan X-Trail at 135kmh on Federation Way about 6.15pm.
An alcohol test at the Rutherglen station at 7pm returned a reading of 0.153 - more than three times the legal limit.
"I was unaware," he said when asked about the reading.
"I had more in my system than I thought."
When questioned about the speeding offence, the Canadian national said it was a long and straight road and his cruise control didn't work.
Lawyer Chirag Patel told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 18, his client naively thought he would be OK to drive given the time that had elapsed.
"The only reason he was stopped was due to that speed," he said.
"In my submission there were no other aggravating features.
"It was a long, straight road.
"He didn't have cruise control.
"That's no excuse, of course, and he pleads guilty at his earliest opportunity."
Magistrate Amina Bhai noted the 32-year-old's high reading.
"It's not a situation where he was slightly over," she said.
"He was significantly over."
Mr Patel said while Taras felt hungover, he didn't feel over the limit.
"Even without the alcohol in his system and the fact he felt fine and there was no other adverse driving on that occasion, that speed alone, it's accepted, could have caused all sorts of significant issues either to himself or other road users," he said.
Ms Bhai shared similar concerns, noting it was both a significant speed and alcohol reading which had exponentially increased the risk to the public.
She banned the 32-year-old from driving for 18 months and ordered he pay a $1500 fine, without conviction.
