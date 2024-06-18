Repeat offender 'should know by now' of the impact of 'ice' on safe driving

Thurgoona's Liam Butson is no stranger to mixing drugs or alcohol with driving.
The 33-year-old was appearing for sentence in Albury Local Court this week when magistrate Sally McLaughlin took a look at his record. This is an essential part of the sentencing procedure.
It was, she asked defence lawyer Angus Lingham, his "sixth matter where he drove with a drug or alcohol in his system?".
It was, he replied.
However, Mr Lingham pointed out that Butson had now "ceased" his dalliances with illicit drugs.
He submitted that his client's use of methamphetamine at the time of his offending had come about as a result of the grief and stress associated with his partner losing their unborn child at 32 weeks' gestation.
Mr Lingham previously entered a guilty plea on Butson's behalf, before court registrar Wendy Howard, to a second offence charge of driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
Butson was not in court on that occasion.
At the time, the court was told Butson was driving a Holden Rodeo utility along Mott Street, West Albury, on November 26 when police pulled him over for random alcohol and drug testing.
It was 12.13am. Butson first provided a positive result for alcohol, followed by a positive oral fluid test result for methamphetamine.
Police said a second sample, taken at the Albury police station, was sent to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service at Lidcombe in Sydney.
"I had a couple of caps a few weeks ago," Butson said when police asked him if he had been using any drugs.
The forensic centre also detected cocaine in the sample.
Butson was on a second-offence charge as he was convicted in the same court in 2022 for driving with an illicit drug in his system.
Ms McLaughlin convicted and fined Butson $800 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
"You have a record," she told him, "that speaks of someone who has been given multiple opportunities to realise that alcohol and drug use can have adverse effects."
