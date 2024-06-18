The Border Mail
Repeat offender 'should know by now' of the impact of 'ice' on safe driving

By Albury Court
June 19 2024 - 6:00am
Thurgoona motorist Liam Butson provided a positive result to a police roadside test for methamphetamine. File picture
Thurgoona's Liam Butson is no stranger to mixing drugs or alcohol with driving.

