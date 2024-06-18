Young Panther suffers knee injury while playing on match permit

Lavington teenager Xavier Russell looks set for an extended stint on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury while playing for Brock-Burrum last weekend.
The young Panther was filling in for the Saints with Lavington having the bye due to the split-round in the Ovens and Murray.
Scans are expected to confirm Russell has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Russell played in the Panthers' thirds flag last season under coach Ken Mansell.
He made his senior debut at Lavington Sports Ground this season in the opening round and also played the following round before suffering a hand injury.
The hand injury sidelined Russell until round 8 where he resumed in the reserves against Wodonga.
He also played reserves the following week against Corowa-Rutherglen before opting to play for Brock-Burrum on a permit last weekend.
Lavington coach Adam Schneider said it was 'disappointing' to lose a promising player for what is likely to be an extended period.
"It is disappointing to lose Xavier but it's just unlucky I guess," Schneider said.
"The kid has missed a fair bit of footy and just wanted to play for a good cause out at Brock-Burrum and thank a family he knows.
"Unfortunately it has cost us as a club and he will most likely miss the season.
"Xavier is only 18 and played in our thirds flag last season.
"He played seniors the first two rounds and then broke his hand and had just come back the last fortnight in the reserves.
"Xavier is a good kid and he is destined to play more senior footy in the O&M down the track for sure."
Schneider said the Panthers had also lost reserves player Connor Thompson in similar circumstances after he played for Moyhu late last month.
"We also recently lost Connor Thomposon who plays in the twos when he played for another club and did his ankle and will miss eight weeks," he said.
"It's a fine line but unfortunately we have lost two players now while playing for another club."
The Panthers face Wodonga Raiders at home this weekend in a must-win clash to keep their faint finals hopes alive.
They sit seventh with a 4-5 record but are only one win and significant percentage behind fifth-placed Wangaratta at the half-way point of the season.
The Panthers lost to the Raiders in their season opener after trailing by 27 points before hitting the lead midway through the final term.
However, Raiders were able to kick the final two goals of the match to prevail by six points.
The Panthers are expected to regain Nick Newton who hasn't played since the first round after having surgery on his thumb.
