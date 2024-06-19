Shoplifter took hundreds of dollars in goods from IGA by just walking out

A shoplifter who loaded hundreds of dollars of items into bags before walking out of a supermarket has a concerning criminal history, a court has heard.
Shannon James, 45, entered the Beechworth IGA on February 13, filled a trolley, put items in a large black bag, and just walked out.
She made no attempt to pay for the items, worth $227.
James similarly made no attempt to pay for $104 worth of goods at the same supermarket on March 15, but did purchase four drinks at a self-serve checkout.
The 45-year-old was spoken to by police the next day and admitted to shoplifting in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on June 18.
"She's certainly not assisted by those," lawyer Sophie Greiner said after magistrate Amina Bhai viewed James' priors.
The magistrate noted her criminal history including shoplifting matters, with the court told she was in a precarious position.
James will be assessed for a corrections order and will be sentenced on July 23.
Restitution is being sought for the stolen goods.
James also applied in court to have an impounded vehicle released due to hardship.
The car, which isn't in her name, was taken off her at a cost of $1115.
The court heard James had renewed her NSW licence despite living across the border in Beechworth.
Those who apply to have cars removed from impound must have a valid licence.
James told the court VicRoads had told her she needed an alcohol interlock if she had a Victorian licence.
Ms Bhai said it appeared James appeared to be acting to circumvent the interlock condition by renewing her NSW licence.
That application was adjourned to July 2.
