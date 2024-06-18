Budget blows to Border hospital

Everywhere you looked yesterday, Albury hospital was in the news.
Anthony Bunn and Layton Holley had a pair of major updates with news the finish date on the development will be pushed back to 2030 along with the revelation that Albury Wodonga Health must slash $3 million from its 2024-25 budget.
Those stories came after a Wodonga councillor described a Victorian government push to have 14,000 new homes built in the city as "short-sighted and disrespectful" while the state is unwilling to bankroll a new Border hospital.
In sport, Brent Godde revealed a couple of coaching updates in the Ovens and Murray and Hume leagues, with Wodonga Raiders and Osborne making calls on their top jobs.
Check out those stories, plus a whole heap more, in the links below.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a wonderful Wednesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.