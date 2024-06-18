Raiders land dual QAFL premiership coach as non-playing co-coach

Wodonga Raiders have signed experienced mentor Chad Owens as non-playing co-coach for next season.
Raiders officials informed the playing group of Owens' appointment at training on Tuesday night.
Owens is no stranger at Birallee Park and is a former junior who made his senior debut with the club.
He will replace Marc Almond at the helm who recently departed the club for the remainder of the season due to family reasons.
Assistant coach Joel Price alongside star midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen will lead the Raiders for the remainder of this season.
Raiders are hoping to secure a high-profile player to co-coach alongside Owens next season.
Owens boasts an impressive coaching CV.
He led QAFL club Palm Beach Currumbin to back-to-back flags in 2016-17 and was named QAFL coach of the year.
Owens departed Palm Beach Currumbin to join VFL club Coburg as an assistant coach in 2018.
He also spent time at Northern Bullants in 2020 during COVID as a Head of Development under senior coach Josh Fraser.
Most recently he coached Goulburn Valley league club Mansfield from 2021-2023 who lost the preliminary final in 2022.
They finished sixth last season before losing the elimination final.
