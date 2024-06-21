Comfortable, stylish home ready to suit you down to a tee

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Located in the highly sought-after Golflinks Avenue and backing onto the 15th Tee, this home presents an opportunity for those looking to enjoy the peaceful surroundings.
Selling agent Narelle Robinson said this home is perfect for morning walks or weekend gatherings.
"This stunning four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with its spacious layout and modern design offers the perfect combination of comfort and style," she said.
"Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a beautiful family home in a prime location."
As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a bright and airy living space, complete with high ceilings and large windows that fill the room with natural light.
The open-plan kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying family meals together.
The kitchen features sleek cabinetry, 900mm gas cooktop and walk-in pantry with ample storage space.
The master bedroom is a double delight, with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite featuring double sink, double shower and double access.
The three additional bedrooms are generously sized and offer plenty of room for the whole family.
The main bathroom is modern and well-appointed, with a separate bathtub and shower.
Outside, you'll find a spacious backyard with nothing to do and ready for those relaxing weekends at home.
The large land area of 1214sqm provides plenty of space for kids to play, pets to roam.
Enjoy your own beautiful sparkling pool with shower, separate spa and fabulous outdoor entertaining.
Another area has been dedicated to those who enjoy the outdoors with a hanging fire pit.
"Enjoy your special beverage listening to the birdlife," Narelle said.
For those with multiple vehicles or in need of extra storage space, this property offers a double garage with side access through for the caravan or boat.
There is also an additional shed at the rear of the property for extra storage, plus easy access onto the golf course.
