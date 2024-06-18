Police, ambulance respond to single vehicle crash north of Corowa

A driver has escaped serious injury in a car crash at Daysdale on Wednesday morning, June 19.
Emergency services were called to Federation Way, near the intersection with Daysdale-Walbundrie Road about 7am.
A NSW Police media spokesperson told The Border Mail the incident was a single-vehicle crash "with minor injuries only to the driver".
NSW Ambulance said an ambulance attended the scene, but the driver, a man in his 30s, did not require treatment.
A photograph from the scene appears to show a vehicle with visible damage on its side.
In other police news, a cross-border traffic blitz is under way, spanning about 900 kilometres of Hume Highway.
Albury officers are running Operation Furious while their Wodonga counterparts run Operation Hamilton.
At Upper Lurg, a 63-year-old man was flown to hospital after being injured by a falling tree on Tuesday morning, June 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.