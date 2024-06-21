Enjoy ultimate inner-city living in award-winning terrace

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Ideally situated just 1km from the heart of Albury CBD, this award-winning terrace is the ultimate in inner city living on approximately 436m2.
The thoughtful design caters for a wide range of discerning buyers with the ground floor including the main bedroom, complete with stylish ensuite and walk-in robe.
This terrace took home a Master Builders Association Regional Building award in 2018 for the Best Multi-Unit Development, with judges' commending the quality workmanship and the exceptional build standard which exceeded the clients' expectations.
The spacious open plan living features the well-appointed kitchen with quality finishes, a generous walk in pantry and breakfast bar.
The dining and informal living flow seamlessly to the private outdoor area overlooking the low maintenance backyard with established gardens.
Upstairs, the second living area has direct access to the balcony showcasing the parkland aspect.
Two additional bedrooms plus a study/fourth bedroom are serviced by the central bathroom and separate toilet with sink.
The home, on its own Torrens Title, also includes heating and cooling, downstairs powder room with vanity, a double garage with internal access as well as access to the backyard with additional parking for a caravan or boat.
