Discover refined living in charmingly renovated red-brick

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 0
This exquisite red brick home has undergone a meticulous renovation, harmoniously blending modern sophistication with timeless charm.
With an enviable location in one of Albury's most sought after neighborhoods, this home promises a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
The living room, bathed in natural light, features a charming gas log fireplace that exudes warmth and invites relaxation. Direct access to the front porch allows for serene morning coffees and evening unwinding.
The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with a sleek electric oven and cooktop, integrated dishwasher and high quality stone benchtops, this space is designed for both the culinary enthusiast and the casual cook.
The open plan layout seamlessly connects the kitchen to the dining area, perfect for entertaining and family gatherings.
Three spacious bedrooms are all equipped with built-in robes and ceiling fans. The master suite boasts an ensuite with luxurious finishes.
The main bathroom, adorned with gold accents and floor to ceiling tiling, offers a serene escape with a shower, toilet, bath and vanity.
Reverse cycle ducted refrigerated heating and air conditioning, ensuring year round comfort. A European style laundry adds a touch of efficiency and elegance to the home.
Set on a 728sqm block outside, the large yard beckons with its expansive space, ideal for outdoor activities and gatherings.
The garden shed provides practical storage solutions, while the alfresco area is perfect for dining under the stars. STCA possibilities are endless as to how you could use this space.
