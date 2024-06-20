Design years in the making for Mount Beauty water project a step closer

After almost three years of discussion, the location of key infrastructure to secure Mount Beauty's water supply is closer to being finalised.
North East Water has announced a new raw water offtake and pump station is proposed to be built 75 metres downstream of the original site on Embankment Drive, a popular gathering place for residents and visitors of the area, while there are no plans for a weir in the new design.
A secondary supply would be made possible from the pondage.
North East Water said the design was supported by the community and key stakeholder reference group, as well as the majority of people who attended a community pop-up kiosk and completed a survey in April.
Managing director Jo Murdoch said North East Water was committed to working with the Mount Beauty community to achieve the best outcome after almost three years to reach this point.
"I want to thank everyone who has contributed to the engagement over the past two years sharing their views on the pump station's proximity to the river, the use of a weir and its visual impact," Ms Murdoch said.
"I am pleased that we have a way forward that is supported by the majority of people who have engaged with us."
However, it drew mixed opinions on a Mount Beauty community issues Facebook page.
"The community told you loud and clear that they did not want a pumping station on Embankment Drive and several alternative sites were proposed," one comment read.
"NE Water had an agenda and you gave the bird to the community."
Another was more positive about the decision, commenting: "sounds like we all win with this. Considering that there is absolutely nothing important now or in the future in that area."
A Mount Beauty community representative group formed in September 2021 after it learned of North East Water's plans and called for infrastructure to be built away from Embankment Drive.
Ms Murdoch said North East Water had begun the detailed design work and was making progress on planning approvals.
"An important part of this is ensuring the new infrastructure will fit into the landscape and we are entirely open to suggestions from the community on how to achieve this," she said.
"This will be incorporated into the next stage of community engagement which will begin in the coming months."
A visualisation of the preferred design configuration, as well as concept images of the raw water offtake and pump station can be viewed on North East Water's website.
