No longer able to give the slip as roundabout altered

A major change to Wodonga's water tower roundabout - that's been 10 months in the making - has been completed.
A slip lane that previously allowed westbound traffic in Thomas Mitchell Drive to turn south into Beechworth Road has been sealed off with kerbing.
The move by Wodonga Council follows a trial shutting of the lane, which arced around the edge of the Southside Cucina restaurant, from August last year.
That four-week trial was deemed a success and the slip lane was subsequently permanently shut in October with large plastic barriers in place.
The kerbing done earlier this month means the traffic island between the slip lane and the roundabout becomes clearly connected to the bend which was the traditionally known as Dunstan's Corner after a timber business that preceded the Southside shops.
Arrow signs pointing to Thomas Mitchell Drive have also been placed at the former entrance to the slip lane.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said there had been safety concerns over motorists leaving the service road on the southern side of Thomas Mitchell Drive and entering the slip lane while other drivers were heading westbound from the road.
Under the rejig, all motorists now proceed to the roundabout proper and then can turn left into Beechworth Road if they wish.
Cr Mildren said the roundabout's operation would be up for review over time but any changes could be decades away.
He noted that percentage wise there is probably less traffic flowing through it than 25 or 30 years ago because of the construction of the Bandiana Link and development of Chapple Street to divert vehicles from High Street as part of an outer ring road.
