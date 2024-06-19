Private investor swoops on massive Wodonga commercial property

A two-storey commercial building on Wodonga's main street has sold for more than $6 million.
The property on 38-40 High Street was purchased by a NSW private investor for $6.4 million through agents Burgess Rawson, in conjunction with Border-based Dixon Commercial Real Estate, with the sale confirmed on Wednesday, June 19.
Burgess Rawson's Beau Colter said it "highlights continued demand for high-quality commercial properties in strategic locations".
The two-level 3811-square metre building sits on a 2811-square metre corner site with a 107 metres of frontage to High and Huon streets.
It houses Lifeforce Fitness Centre on the top level, while Independent Living Specialists, Optimum Physiotherapy and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy are among the tenants on the ground floor.
Mr Colter said the building was anchored by the Victorian Department of Education, which recently invested $400,000 in fit-out upgrades for tenants.
The property has an annual net income of $595,486, with 3 per cent rental increases.
Dixon Commercial Real Estate director Andrew Dixon said "regional Australia continued to experience boom times and Albury-Wodonga was one of Australia's most progressive and dominant regional centres".
"The Albury-Wodonga region continues to experience significant population and business growth and provides massive investment opportunities due to its strategic location," he said.
Mr Coulter said Wodonga was a fast growing regional town marked by low vacancy rates and a 37 per cent increase in house prices since June 2021.
Dixon Commercial Real Estate also sold a vacant industrial block on nearby Hovell Street on Friday, June 14, for $590,000 plus GST.
The 2140-square metre site, opposite Huon Distributors and close to Beaumont Tiles, has a 15-metre frontage to Hovell Street.
Mr Dixon said the land was serviced and ready for development and held industrial 1 zoning.
Meanwhile, both the Rutherglen newsagent, which houses a lotto outlet and the town's Hume Bank branch, as well as Corowa's Hume Bank branch, were passed in at auction on Friday, June 14.
First National Real Estate has the Rutherglen property listed for $490,000 and the Corowa building for $410,000.
