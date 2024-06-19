WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police seek public help to find six wanted men

Murray River Police District officers have issued a call to the public to help them track down six wanted men across the Border region.
Police have released images and details of the men on Wednesday, June 19, in an attempt to determine their whereabouts.
Among them is 28-year-old Albury man Cainan Jones, who has outstanding warrants.
In an image released by NSW Police, Jones has a facial tattoo and is wearing reading glasses with a black frame.
Robert Gow, 43, has one warrant out for his arrest.
He is known to frequent the greater Albury area.
Billy Dunlop, 31, is also being sought by police for an outstanding warrant.
He is known to be based around Mulwala and Berrigan.
Zachery Wawrzycki has multiple warrants with Murray River police.
The 25-year-old is known to officers around Deniliquin.
Police also hope to track down 28-year-old Jack Fitzmaurice, who has an outstanding warrant.
He is said to have been based in the Deniliquin, Barooga and Barham areas.
Moama man Richard Kerr, 34, has several warrants out for his arrest.
Those with information on any of the six men are asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
