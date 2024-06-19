Former Roos skipper guest speaker at Upper Murray league club

Former North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell will be the guest speaker at Cudgewa Football-Netball Club's sportman's night on Saturday night.
Ziebell retired from the AFL last year after 280-matches at the elite level and is an assistant coach under Adam Yze at Richmond this season.
The 33-year-old has found time in his busy schedule to make the trip to Cudgewa with the Tigers having the bye this weekend.
Ziebell has played one match this season for Avondale Heights in the Essendon and District Football league on Anzac Day.
He was sensationally yellow-carded in the match and received a two-match ban at the tribunal.
Blues co-coach Josh Bartel was instrumental in securing Ziebell for the sportsman's night.
Ziebell is his brother-in-law.
Bartel said Ziebell unfortunately wouldn't be able to pull on the boots for the Blues against Corryong because of his Richmond commitments and wouldn't be arriving until after the match.
In a big weekend for the Upper Murray league, dual Hawthorn premiership player Matt Suckling will play for Tumbarumba against Bullioh.
"Unfortunately Jack won't be able to play for us but it is still exciting to get him to make the trip to Cudgewa for the sportsman's night," Bartel said.
"With Matt Suckling playing for Tumbarumba as well this weekend, it is good exposure for the Upper Murray league.
"Greg Andrews is a former coach of Cudgewa and he is related to Jack as well and he is still involved with the club, mainly supporting the bar sales.
"Since we are undefeated, I told Jack we could probably find a spot for him in the seconds but he just laughed and said he had never played a game of footy at midday in his life.
"Jack played with his younger brother Bailey at Avondale Heights on Anzac Day and got reported and suspended for two weeks.
"So maybe that is another reason why Jack can't play on the weekend, he doesn't want to risk another suspension.
"Jack's old man, Gary, also played in the Upper Murray league for Border-Walwa at the end of his career and played in a losing grand final against Corryong."
The sportsman's night will be held at the Cudgewa Hall and commences at 7.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased via the Cudgewa Football-Netball club Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.