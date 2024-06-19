The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Former Roos skipper guest speaker at Upper Murray league club

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 19 2024 - 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former North Melbourne great Jack Ziebell will be the guest speaker at a sportsman's night at Cudgewa on Saturday night.
Former North Melbourne great Jack Ziebell will be the guest speaker at a sportsman's night at Cudgewa on Saturday night.

Former North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell will be the guest speaker at Cudgewa Football-Netball Club's sportman's night on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.