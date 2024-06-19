Powering down, council snubs climate organisation

Wodonga Council has rejected joining a group aimed at tackling emissions, but a councillor says the move should not be construed as climate denial.
A recommendation went to the council's meeting on Monday, June 17, calling for the city to apply to become part of the Cities Power Partnership and for the mayor to commit to five climate action measures as required for membership.
However, none of the four councillors present, mayor Ron Mildren, deputy mayor Danny Chamberlain, Libby Hall or Olga Quilty were willing to move the motion to join the group which contains Albury, Alpine, Benalla, Wagga and Wangaratta councils.
Instead Cr Chamberlain successfully moved a motion that Wodonga does not join the partnership which describes itself as giving "local government the tools, the connections and the momentum to capitalise on the global shift to a clean economy".
"The bit I'm a bit iffy about is signing up to a program which may be used to leverage us in the future and leverage councils in the future to head us down in areas that we may not wish to go," Cr Chamberlain said.
"I believe that we can go ahead with these things, we can be efficient, effective, sustainable and environmentally aware without necessarily signing up to this sort of program."
Options for the five key actions suggested by council staff covered renewable energy, behavioural change programs and encouraging sustainable transport by establishing cycleways and supporting the use of electric vehicles.
Wodonga Council previously decided not to adopt a joint transport strategy, known as MOVE, with Albury Council, after opposition from the same four councillors as at Monday night's meeting.
Cr Hall, like Cr Chamberlain, told this week's meeting that Wodonga was already addressing climate issues flagged by the power partnership, which is overseen by the Climate Council.
"I don't think we need to be locked into an organisation, I think we need to be a bit more flexible on where we go forward," Cr Hall said.
She noted the council previously decided in November 2023 to defer the matter for consideration no later than June 30, 2024.
The council's director infrastructure and growth Leon Schultz in his report stated that there would be no cost to join the partnership but Cr Quilty referred to membership fees in her comments.
In his concluding observations, Cr Chamberlain said the decision should not be seen as climate change denialism.
"There's no way that any statement by us can be construed as any form of climate denial or anything else," he said.
"This is all about, for me, reducing external influences that may not necessarily be productive in the future."
Albury Council joined the partnership in 2017 at the instigation of then deputy mayor Amanda Cohn who is now a NSW Greens MP.
At the time there was opposition from councillors Alice Glachan and Henk van de Ven who were concerned about the level of research done into the partnership.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.