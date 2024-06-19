The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Powering down, council snubs climate organisation

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 20 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picture of Wodonga's High Street in 2012 to mark 100 years of electric lighting along the commercial strip. The bulbs have since been replaced with LED technology to increase energy efficiency.
A picture of Wodonga's High Street in 2012 to mark 100 years of electric lighting along the commercial strip. The bulbs have since been replaced with LED technology to increase energy efficiency.

Wodonga Council has rejected joining a group aimed at tackling emissions, but a councillor says the move should not be construed as climate denial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.