Backyard dreams to success: Border businesses turn passion into profit

Brett Cameron, Abbey Sutherland, Mitch Trafford and Sally Laundess are involved in different fields but they have one thing in common - they've had a crack in business and from little things, bigger things have grown. They share their stories with The Border Mail's SOPHIE ELSE

'I started in my backyard'

He began by transforming scrap metal into fire pits, combining creativity and "hard work".

A backyard passion, though, quickly turned into the possibility of something far more lucrative.

Mitch Trafford's wife, Shannon, could see the potential, so she encouraged him to make even more fire pits.



At the very least, it would be some extra pocket money for him.

While qualified in metal fabrication, having begun an apprenticeship in 2010, Mr Trafford had at that point only considered what he did a passionate hobby.

But soon enough, it was something much more. The first lot of fire pits sold out within a day online, so the next step was going into business.

What he does has gone so well that he has gone from working in a back shed in Lavington to a far bigger space in Tangambalanga.

It's where he makes a range of products, including ute trays and canopies, lockable ute fridge boxes, 4x4 accessories, commercial kitchens, and still the odd fire pit.

"In 2020, I started MTFAB in my backyard," Mr Trafford said.

MTFAB owner Mitch Trafford has grown that big that he is now building kitchens, but says he still does the odd fire drum. Picture by Mark Jesser

"With lockdown restrictions, we decided to spruce up the yard. Using some scrap metal I had lying around, I made a fire pit for us to enjoy outside.

"We posted the fire pit I made on a local page, and it sold the next day before we even had the chance to use it ourselves."

He said it was a roll-on effect from there.

"Then we made a couple more," he said.

"People wanted custom-made pits with their brands or names."

He said starting a family and a business at the same time was challenging but "very rewarding".

"To think it all started in the back shed," he said.

"A 7x5 space I built myself and then turned into a full-time job, now with more room to expand."

A personalised fire pit that Mitch Trafford made.

'Proud of how far I've come'

Mr Trafford's growth meant he could employ a casual staff member and is now looking for someone to jump on deck full-time.

"We're excited about some upcoming commercial projects in our local area," he said.

"I'm glad to bring on more help.

"Meeting deadlines when working solo is tough."

He said in business you could get a "good base of clients and good relationships," but there's no substitute for hard work.

"It is not very often you get a chance to stop and appreciate how far you've come," he said.

"But to be able to start a business without having any financial backing to begin with is something I'm very proud of."

Mr Trafford is one of many Border businesses that have started from far more humble beginnings.

Self owner Sally Laundess with baby, Goldie, 17 months, says it's difficult juggling parenthood and business but it helps to be backed by a great team. Picture by Rachael Emmily

'Continue to grow'

For Pilates instructor Sally Laundess owning her own business was a way to create "something unique and authentic".

Because of this, she felt it was fitting to turn her hobby into a full-time gig, which she named Self, after taking a chance to create a community space having worked for several years prior in the health and well-being industry.

"The idea to own and operate a small business was a dream come true, especially knowing I'm making a difference in people's lives."

Mrs Laundess was teaching seven days a week when she first opened her storefront close to Albury's CBD.

"I hosted services from group classes, workshops, events, and private sessions," she said.

Today, she has over 15 employees and collaborates with several businesses.

"It's been a lot of hard work to get our doors open and to this day requires a lot of investment every day in energy, time, and financially," she said.

And that doesn't come without mentioning the challenges she faced during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the business operating.

"In our initial opening (within two years) we were faced with the challenges of the pandemic and heavy restrictions resulting in forced closure for quite some time.

"It made us reassess our offerings and ways of supporting our clientele.

'Business can be overwhelming'

"Further to this hurdle, we expanded to a larger location at Gateway Village, and our opening week the floodwaters in 2022 made it challenging again to operate the way we had planned."

However, she said the biggest hurdle she has faced was the constant demands of becoming a mother in 2023 and juggling work.

"It can be overwhelming," she said.



"It is easy to forget how far you've come."

Her biggest takeaway has been outsourcing where she could.

"Getting help is an investment well worth it," she said.

"Also knowing the right people and leaning on them for support in areas you might not be confident or competent.

"My biggest tip for anyone who is starting a business is to know your why.

"When you have a focus on why you're doing it, centered around strong values and aligned with a vision, you can achieve almost anything."

Owner of Abbey's Xtreme Beauty Abbey Sutherland has one employee with the hopes to hire more in the future or to teach others the art of nails. Picture by Mark Jesser

'I saw a gap in the market'

A beauty therapist with a penchant for bold and striking nail art started out working from her garage before working her way to a storefront in Wodonga.

Abbey Sutherland built Abbey's Xtreme Beauty after completing her studies in 2017.

"I had no intention of ever doing nails, I never thought of it as a career," she said.

"I'd always wanted to just do beauty until I did my beauty course.

"Then there was a manicure component, and I really enjoyed it and really enjoyed the confidence that it gave people when their nails were done."

She began working from her home until different rules and regulations from the council forced her to find a storefront.

"I ended up finding somewhere in Lavington a couple of days later," she said.

"It ended up being a blessing in disguise. It really amped my business up, and I was fully booked five days a week within a couple of months."

She would stay at that location for a further three years but with itchy feet and not feeling the further growth that she had hoped, she went on to open her salon on Beechworth Road in Wodonga in 2021.

'I do a bit of everything'

Her business is based on extreme beauty, ranging from tattooing, piercing, and extreme nail designs.

"I took off so quickly because when I first started in this town, there was basically no one that did nail art designs. It was basically just plain colours," she said.

"I tapped into that market and people loved it."

Her goal would be to work at TAFE to teach others the art of nails.

"The economy is hard at the moment," she said.

"The cost of living really has impacted our industry as a whole. It's not just me. It's every other nail tech and beauty therapist in town that I know is having the same issue.

"I'm lucky that I have a lot of loyal regular clients."

Truck Fleet Wash owner Brett Cameron says it's been a great adventure starting to truck wash, meeting people and providing a fast service so truckies can keep moving. Picture supplied.

'Pride in what we're doing'

Brett Cameron had always been surrounded by the truck industry, so it was fitting for him to open a truck wash company.

"I started off working for the sheep and cattle industry and then progressed from there," he said.

Now Mr Cameron employs seven staff at Truck Fleet Wash and is in demand at several truck depots.

"We're pretty happy about how far we've come in the past year," he said.

Some days they can wash up to 30 trucks, but it didn't come without challenges.



"We've learned to adapt to different needs and wants," he said.

"And to have a diverse range of chemicals on board."

He said the truck industry needed support more now than ever, so it was a "great way to give back."

"I take a lot of pride in what we're doing," he said.

"It's not just about giving the trucks a wash; it's about sharing stories and being able to relate by having a quick chat and providing the truckies a service ready for them to go after they've had a feed and a shower."