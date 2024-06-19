The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Border conference reveals 'primary threat' to Murray-Darling Basin plan

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 19 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray-Darling Basin Authority chair Sir Angus Houston speaks at the 2024 River Reflections conference at Albury's Commercial Club on Wednesday, June 19. Picture supplied
Murray-Darling Basin Authority chair Sir Angus Houston speaks at the 2024 River Reflections conference at Albury's Commercial Club on Wednesday, June 19. Picture supplied

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority has identified climate change as the biggest risk to its future water management.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.