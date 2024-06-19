'I haven't looked back since': The early twist in Dean's Bulldogs tale

Those in the Tallangatta and District League would recognise Tayla Dean as Thurgoona's trusty defender.
But that's far from how her story at the Bulldogs began.
After arriving at the club almost a decade ago after a stint at Lavington, Dean was taken under the wing of Bulldogs premiership coach Zanelle Gerecke.
"When I came to Thurgoona I was actually a shooter, and she changed me to a defender," Dean said.
"I haven't looked back since.
"She was a big part of my netball career for sure."
Dean now believes it was a switch for the better.
"Honestly, back then, all I had ever known was shooting. But now it's been about 10 years and I couldn't think of anything worse than going back to shooting," she laughed.
"Being in A-grade the last couple of years, and particularly this year, our team is just really competitive and passionate and I love that about them.
"The support and trust that we have for each other is starting to show on the court, and it's been a great year."
The 27-year-old A-grade captain recently had time to reflect after reaching 150 club games during the Bulldogs' round 10 clash against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
She had plenty of support from the sidelines, with her family making the trip from Ballarat to cheer her on.
"The club has always been so welcoming and it's really family oriented," Dean said.
"We have that many kids running around at the club these days and everyone just really looks out for everybody, so it's really great to be a part of."
Being crowned the players' player last season is a highlight for Dean, who values the friendships she's built at the club.
However, after this season she's set for a sea change to Cairns, where she plans to progress her career as a nurse.
But she's looking forward to what the remainder of the season has in store for the Bulldogs, who currently sit in fourth spot.
"Kiewa and Chiltern are definitely the standouts this season, but even just on the weekend, our team didn't drop their heads once and the discipline and patience in our decision-making is starting to show," Dean said.
"Kiewa has such height in their team and so much talent, so it's nice that we kept pushing through.
"Our coaches this year through the netball and football are absolute assets for our club."
Thurgoona will take on Barnawartha this weekend for round 11.
