Winter freeze on the Border sees op shops running hot: calls for donations

Winter is here, which means op shops across the Border have gotten busier and their goods are in demand.
St Matthew's Church Albury volunteers have found blankets at the Retro Lane Op Shop are flying out the door.
Volunteer Mary Stitz said people of all ages in Albury-Wodonga were coming in and asking for help.
The volunteer works in the emergency service part of the church, providing hampers and other goods to people in need.
"We also give out clothing to people who haven't got any warm clothing and beanies, scarves, socks, that sort of thing, has been quite popular," she said.
The emergency care service works together with the op shop to make sure everyone is catered for and relies on donations.
"It's very important, and we wouldn't survive without donations," she said.
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller said he had noticed an increased number come through escaping domestic violence.
"People are arriving who have got absolutely nothing," he said.
"They've got no clothes, so it's like the one-stop shop in a way because they're trying to find emergency accommodation, food and also they need clothing because it's getting colder now."
He said it was wonderful to see so many government and non-government organisations working to help, but sometimes people missed out.
Close to 5pm is a prime time for people to show up to the shop he says, just as all the bigger stores are closing, and they are in need of help.
"It is surprising the number of people that fall through the cracks or they have done their chance, sometimes it's not a simple story," he said.
Everything sold at the op shop goes back into the community.
Thurgoona resident Helen Masterson, who turns 90 on Monday, June 24, has always visited the stores.
"I would never have survived, bearing seven children, without op shops," she said.
"They were very good in the old days, you know, way back then."
She regularly visits Vinnies Albury and says it has been a great help during a cost of living crisis, but feels as though prices are getting more expensive.
Vinnies south area manager Ari Jadi said since the pandemic, there had been a 40 per cent increase in people asking for help.
"What we need in the area is a winter donation, which means from a blanket, jacket, all the winter stuff, we're really short on this at the moment," he said.
He said they see more people come through their doors during winter and their clientele was expanding, with more younger people shopping at Vinnies.
Mr Jadi spent the morning at Vinnies Wagga on Wednesday, June 19, and in that time he said at least 10 people came in asking for assistance.
The area manager said Vinnies could also provide food vouchers, and help with electricity bills and transport costs for people who are in need.
Mr Jadi said the organisation required more volunteers.
