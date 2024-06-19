The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Budget slashed: government defends putting health service under the knife

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
June 19 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health must find ways to save $3 million in its 2024-25 budget. File image
Albury Wodonga Health must find ways to save $3 million in its 2024-25 budget. File image

The Victorian Health Department has defended budget cuts to Albury Wodonga Health, saying the changes will improve efficiency and "ensure funding is focused on frontline care".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.