New Raiders co-coach 'excited' ahead of a 'big challenge'

Newly appointed Wodonga Raiders co-coach Chad Owens says he is far from overawed about joining the O&M coaching ranks during an era where they are the strongest they have ever been.
Owens was announced as the non-playing co-coach for the next two seasons at Birallee Park to the playing group before training on Tuesday night.
The 44-year-old presently resides on the Gold Coast but will relocate back to the area in time to take the coaching reins next year.
Owens is set to join the competition's coaching ranks which boasts some big names including Steve Johnson, Anthony Miles, Ben Reid, Sam Murray, Tim Broomhead and Adam Schneider.
Speculation is also rife that Daryn Cresswell could also return to the league as coach of Corowa-Rutherglen next year.
"It's a good challenge and something that excites me, going head to head with the calibre of those sorts of guys," Owens said from the Gold Coast on Wednesday.
"There are a lot of big names in the coaching ranks.
"I certainly don't put myself in their category but I will do my best.
"I don't think coaching has a whole lot to do with your playing experience to be honest.
"If you are organised, a good communicator both listening and speaking, have got a good work ethic and are willing to have a go... a fairly simple game plan usually works.
"Blokes still work full-time in the O&M, so I don't think a complicated game plan is going to work.
"But if you do the simple things very well, I feel you will be in most matches.
"We want to be a fun side to watch that attacks hard but is backed by a solid defence.
"I want the players to be able to use their natural flair.
"I don't feel stressed about coaching against those sorts of guys.
"I will also make sure our players aren't stressed about playing against them either.
"When you are second bottom you haven't got much to lose and you can experiment and try some different things.
"Personally I feel it is a lot easier to come in and coach a side like that compared to a team that has been top-three for the past few years and the expectations high."
While quick to downplay his achievements, Owens boasts a formidable coaching CV.
He led QAFL club Palm Beach Currumbin to back-to-back flags in 2016-17 and was named QAFL coach of the year in 2018.
Owens departed Palm Beach Currumbin to join VFL club Coburg as an assistant coach in 2018.
He also spent time at Northern Bullants in 2020 during COVID as a Head of Development under senior coach Josh Fraser.
Most recently he coached Goulburn Valley league club Mansfield from 2021-2023 who lost the preliminary final in 2022.
Owens felt a coaching blueprint similar to Wodonga with a non-playing co-coach and a high-profile playing co-coach was the best model for Raiders to re-emerge as a finals force.
"Obviously Twitty (Jarrod) and Jack (O'Sullivan) are doing a really good job at Wodonga this year," he said.
"So I think Raiders need to do something similar to what Wodonga has done to be honest.
"That is quite a popular model now in the Goulburn Valley as well.
"Having co-coaches helps somebody else learn to coach without the pressure of being the person trying to do everything and play."
Owens is no stranger to Wodonga Raiders and played his junior football at the club before departing in 2000.
He revealed he had the nickname 'triple zero' after not being able to crack it for a senior match.
"I haven't been at the club for 25-years now, so it's more than half a lifetime ago since I've had any involvement there," he said.
"Some of my close mates are still there and their kids are starting to play seniors now.
"Blokes like Stephen Clarke, Nic Conway, 'Squizzy' Taylor and Brent Lillis.
"They are the blokes that I grew up hanging around with.
"Simon Bone's son plays in the reserves, Vin Glass' son is there as well in the seniors.
"My dad, Craig, is a life member of the club and there a lot of his mates involved with the club.
"I played juniors at Raiders but never cracked it for a senior game.
"Dad used to jokingly call me triple zero (000) because I was named emergency that many times in the seniors."
The Raiders have only won five matches since 2022 and look destined to finish second-last this season and narrowly avoid the wooden spoon.
Owens said he had already commenced recruiting, targeting former players and some key forwards and key defenders also high on the wish-list.
"I'm excited but obviously it is going to be a big challenge at the same time," he said.
"There are a lot of good young guys at the club and hopefully we will be able to keep hold of the experienced players like Cam Ellis-Yolmen.
"We will look to add and bring back some players that have left the club recently.
"We want to get them back as one pointers and then top up with what we think we need.
"It's exciting because it really is a bit of a blank canvas to work with.
"I've spoken to other guys in the O&M about the Raiders' list and they feel it is lacking a couple of key position players at each end and a bit of midfield depth.
"So that's where we are looking to add alongside some running type players.
"We need some more experienced bodies in that 24 to 30 year age bracket.
"We are also talking to a few players about the co-coaching position at the moment and talks are positive.
"They have played at a high level of football which is good.
"But we still have to ensure that we get the right person for the job and we don't want a gun player that can't communicate.
"We need somebody that is willing to talk and teach the kids.
"We are confident that we are going to get somebody that the club really needs not just the short-term but the long-term.
"The club needs to get back to where it used to be, a super competitive team that was playing finals and competing in grand finals.
"We are not going to shy away from that, we are not hoping to come seventh, we are hoping to win it.
"So we need to give ourselves the best opportunity to compete against those best sides each week.
"We don't want winning to be something that the members get excited about because we get a win once every six weeks.
"We want it to be the normal most weeks."
