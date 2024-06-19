Truckie ignored licence ban for drug-driving, doing jobs across 2 states

A Lavington truck driver has swapped to a job where she can walk to work after it was found she travelled across NSW and Victoria while disqualified.
Donna Michelle O'Shea clocked up tens of thousands of kilometres before she was finally detected six months after a ban began for drug-driving.
It was a repeat of the same offence - she had methamphetamine in her system - that prompted police to investigate her work diaries.
But before then, they asked her about her drug use.
O'Shea made admissions, but it had nothing to do with ingesting "ice".
"I had cannabis cookies (on) Saturday night," she told the arresting officers.
She provided them with her heavy vehicle driver's licence, with a match to her photograph but also a hole punched through it to signify it was cancelled.
The police's investigations uncovered dozens of occasions where the now 56-year-old had gone on runs while she was banned.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Wednesday, June 19, that O'Shea was "no longer driving trucks".
"She has employment where she can walk to work," Ms McCorriston said.
Ms McLaughlin told O'Shea that these were "very serious examples of the offending in my view" and so ordered that a sentence assessment report be prepared.
"That's clearly to see if there are alternatives to full-time custody," she said.
Sentencing will take place in six weeks' time.
O'Shea, of Kemp Street, pleaded guilty to 42 second offences charges of driving while disqualified, plus a further charge of driving a vehicle while an illicit drug is present in blood.
Police were scathing of O'Shea's actions, as outlined in details of the case put before the court.
"(O'Shea) has shown a total disregard for the judicial system as it appears through (her) record that she continued to drive a heavy vehicle during the entire six months that she was disqualified for."
The first time she drove when she wasn't licensed to do so was on October 5, 2023.
All up, she did that 42 times until January 22, 2024.
O'Shea's runs included return trips from Albury to Goulburn, Albury to Dandenong in Melbourne, Albury to West Wyalong and a job that took her from Albury to Eastern Creek in Sydney via Gundagai, then return to Albury the following day.
Police told the court that O'Shea was driving a semi-trailer north along the Pacific Highway at Kiwarrak, near Taree, on February 21 about 9.15pm when she was directed by police into a rest area for a heavy vehicle compliance check.
She produced her licence, which had an expiry date of January 9, 2026.
But on noticing the punched hole, police carried out checks that showed her licence was disqualified in a Victorian court on August 14, 2023.
That disqualification period ended on February 13.
O'Shea told police she was aware of her disqualification period, "however, had to pay the mortgage".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.