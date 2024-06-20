Wild horses have dragged council to new park name

Author Elyne Mitchell, who wrote the well known children's novel The Silver Brumby, is in line to have a park named in her honour.
Wodonga Council is taking feedback on its plan for an Elyne Mitchell Park to be established in the Kinchington Estate on the southern outskirts of the city.
It is one of two proposed reserve names up for community comment with the other one, also in Leneva, to be labelled Brigade Park in recognition of the Country Fire Authority.
Councillor Libby Hall said Mitchell was worthy of such recognition.
"I think Elyne Mitchell is a well deserving person for the park which will be in the Leneva estate," Cr Hall said.
Melbourne-raised Mitchell moved to the Upper Murray after marrying future Benambra MP Thomas Mitchell in 1935.
Her writing was influenced by the high country in which she resided and her most recognised work, The Silver Brumby, was published in 1958.
It was turned into a movie in 1993 starring Caroline Goodall as Elyne Mitchell and Russell Crowe as the man hunting brumbies.
Mitchell, who died in 2002 aged 88, received an Order of Australia Medal for services to literature in 1990 and had the Corryong library named after her in 2001.
Thomas Mitchell is already marked in Wodonga with the former Tallangatta Road renamed for him in 1979.
The Elyne Mitchell Park is earmarked for the corner of Dwyer Avenue and Easton Lane and will include a playground.
Councillor Danny Chamberlain echoed Cr Hall's sentiments on that name, but was ambivalent about Brigade Park's title.
"I'm all-in on Elyne Mitchell Park, it is very appropriate, I'm a little on the fence on Brigade Park, but having said that let's put it out to the community, see what they think, maybe they can come up with some other suggestions that may be possibly more appropriate," Cr Chamberlain said.
Cr Hall conceded Brigade Park could be seen as a bland moniker.
Brigade Park is the result of streets in the area being named after deceased CFA personnel.
The new green area will bound Hillcrest Street and include deciduous and evergreen trees as well as play equipment.
The public now has around 30 days to make a submission on the suggested park titles and a report will be presented to council if some are received.
If no comments are made, the names will be forwarded to the relevant Victorian authority for gazettal.
