Long-running violence results in full-time jail for his latest attack on ex

A Lavington man's ongoing pattern of inflicting domestic violence means a court has had no choice but to send him to jail.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was clear that Domanic Jacob Butler's ex-partner "was not protected" by him serving a period of imprisonment in the community.
Butler was on an intensive corrections order, albeit for different offending, when he assaulted and threatened the woman in her home on June 3.
Ms McLaughlin said the intimidation was especially serious "as it indicated an assault was about to occur".
She was referring to part of the incident as outlined by police where Butler "became aggressive towards the victim, raising his fists and walking towards her".
"The victim, fearful for her safety, ran towards the driver's side of her vehicle, which was parked on the front lawn."
The assault involved Butler using both hands to shove the woman into the car.
One of several neighbours who witnessed the attack called out to him to stop, prompting Butler to flee the scene.
Butler, 27, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court on Wednesday, June 19, to the domestic violence-related charges of common assault and intimidation.
Ms McLaughlin said she noted the context of Butler's offending of a relationship breakdown, as was often the case.
"It's aggravated by the fact he has an appalling record for domestic violence," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Butler had served time in jail before for such offences, and would now do so again.
Butler was handed five months' full-time custody for the intimidation and three months for the assault.
He will be eligible for parole on September 17 after serving three months of the seven-month aggregate sentence.
Earlier, defence lawyer Eva Medcraft submitted that Butler's time in the Albury police station cells since his arrest - he went into custody on Tuesday, June 18, at 9.15am - "has been a very salutary experience for him" and that he was also "extremely remorseful".
The court was told Butler and the victim recently separated after a five-year relationship.
Since then, Butler had been making "numerous" visits to her home to collect his property, as he was on the day of the incident.
Police said the victim "was not happy" with him being in her home. It was about 10.40am.
They began to argue inside the residence, then continued to do so after making their way out to the front lawn where his offending took place.
