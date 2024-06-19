More questions than answers on health services

Albury and Wodonga mayors have reacted with dismay to news that the planned redevelopment of Albury hospital will not finish until at least 2030.
The delay, reported by Anthony Bunn, comes as the Victorian Health Department defends budget cuts to Albury Wodonga Health, saying the changes will improve efficiency and "ensure funding is focused on frontline care".
This scribe isn't too sure how slashing $3 million from the budget will make Albury Wodonga Health "more efficient" but perhaps you have a different interpretation. Check out Layton Holley's story here and leave a comment with your thoughts.
In sport, newly appointed Wodonga Raiders co-coach Chad Owens spoke to Brent Godde about the challenge of taking on the top job at Birallee Park and what he expects to achieve next season.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a ripper Thursday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
