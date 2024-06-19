The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Safety concerns and $250 million solar farm project drive speed limit changes

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated June 19 2024 - 8:41pm, first published 8:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW has proposed changes to speed zones on Urana Road, Jindera-Walla Road and Drumwood Road in Jindera. Picture by James Wiltshire
Transport for NSW has proposed changes to speed zones on Urana Road, Jindera-Walla Road and Drumwood Road in Jindera. Picture by James Wiltshire

Motorists will soon be forced to slow down to 60kmh at a busy intersection in Jindera, with increased traffic and a high number of accidents cited as the reason.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.