Safety concerns and $250 million solar farm project drive speed limit changes

Motorists will soon be forced to slow down to 60kmh at a busy intersection in Jindera, with increased traffic and a high number of accidents cited as the reason.
The looming construction of a $250 million solar farm is another reason for the change.
Following a request to review the speed zoning at the northern entrance to Jindera, Transport for NSW completed a review and has proposed changes to speed zones on Urana Road, Jindera-Walla Road and Drumwood Road.
The outcome of the speed zone review is that:
Greg Blackie, director of engineering at Greater Hume Council, said the main reason for the change was the increased traffic from residential estates on Drumwood Road.
He also said the intersection has seen "over 15" reported incidents or near misses over the past year.
"It's due to the increasing traffic we've had there and the number of accidents we've had at the intersection of Urana Road and Jindera-Walla Road," he said.
"There's been an increasing number of near misses and accidents that have occurred there.
"It's an intersection that has reached capacity, so we're bringing it down to 60kmh."
Mr Blackie said the impending construction of the Glenellen Solar Farm was another reason for the change.
The $250 million solar farm has a 200-megawatt capacity and will be located on Ortlipp Road, about two kilometres north-east of Jindera.
"(With the construction of the solar farm), there's going to be a lot of traffic through that intersection," Mr Blackie said.
At the Greater Hume Council meeting Wednesday, June 19, councillors approved a planning agreement between the council and Trina Solar, the company behind the solar farm.
The agreement will see Trina Solar provide $2.5 million to the council over the next 10 years, with a focus on funding community projects in the area surrounding the site.
Transport for NSW has not given a date for when the speed zone changes will be enforced, but Mr Blackie expects to be next month.
Construction on the Glenellen Solar Farm is also expected to commence next month.
