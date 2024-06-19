Is this the last roll of the dice in regards to the Tigers' finals aspirations?

The stakes are high for both clubs but the Tigers must simply win to be any hope of taking part in the September action. Losing to Mitta United in the opening round when leading at the final break has proven to be a costly loss. The Bulldogs are a much better side at the kennel but should get the job done against the Tigers with Kev Gerecke, Tom Rake and Tyson Neander in good form. Gerecke booted six goals against Kiewa-Sandy Creek and is one match-up the Tigers can't afford to get wrong.

