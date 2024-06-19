Is this the last roll of the dice in regards to the Tigers' finals aspirations?

Q: The stakes are high on the weekend with the sixth-placed Tigers playing the fifth-placed Thurgoona. Do you feel this is the last roll of the dice in regards to your finals aspirations?
A: Internally we haven't mentioned finals with such a young group. Ladder positions probably indicate that we need to win to play finals but that is not our primary focus at the moment.
Q: Thurgoona is a vastly-improved side to sit fifth. What do you feel is the Bulldogs' biggest strength?
A: As the season has progressed they seem to have gelled well together and appear to be hitting their straps at the right time after it took them a little while to settle. They have challenged those top-four sides and are a tough match-up for any side at the moment.
Q: Do you expect to be full-strength against the Bulldogs?
A: We will have a few missing but most clubs are in the same boat at this time of the year. We will strive to come up with a side that is capable of producing some good football at least.
Q: Who would be the top-three in your club's best and fairest at the moment?
A: Jared Farwell has had a stellar season and would be most likely leading at the moment. Matt Dalbosco would also be right up there and then you could throw a blanket over the next five or six.
Q: Little separates the top-four sides at the moment but who do you think will clash in the grand final at the moment?
A: Tough question but based on what I've seen when we have played those top-four sides I would say Chiltern and Beechworth have been the standouts. But I wouldn't be surprised if any of those top-four sides made the decider.
ROUND 11
Saturday, June 22
Chiltern v Dederang-Mt Beauty
Beechworth v Wahgunyah
Kiewa-SC v Wod. Saints
Mitta Utd v Rutherglen
Yackandandah v Tallangatta
Barnawartha v Thurgoona
The stakes are high for both clubs but the Tigers must simply win to be any hope of taking part in the September action. Losing to Mitta United in the opening round when leading at the final break has proven to be a costly loss. The Bulldogs are a much better side at the kennel but should get the job done against the Tigers with Kev Gerecke, Tom Rake and Tyson Neander in good form. Gerecke booted six goals against Kiewa-Sandy Creek and is one match-up the Tigers can't afford to get wrong.
Verdict: Thurgoona by 23 points
