'I think they wanted to boo': Ley tees off after no-show from Water Minister

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has taken aim at federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek for snubbing the River Reflections conference in Albury.
The minister was due to address hundreds gathered at Albury's Commercial Club on Thursday, June 20, but a sigh of disappointment was let out across the room as she appeared on screen with a pre-recorded video message.
Ms Plibersek, who was allotted 15 minutes, spoke for around three-and-a-half minutes and issued an apology for not attending the Murray-Darling Basin Authority event in person, before outlining the government's plans to extend time frames for water recovery.
She revealed supply projects to contribute to the 605-gigalitre target would be pushed out to December 2026, which in turn would move to the 450-gigalitre aim for water for the environment to December 2027.
Climate change, which MDBA chair Sir Angus Houston identified as "the primary threat to the basin" during day one of the conference on Wednesday, June 19, would likely make the job even more difficult, with less water expected, particularly in the lower section of the basin, which spans parts of southern NSW, much of Victoria and eastern South Australia.
Ms Plibersek also said $300 million would be provided to basin communities impacted by voluntary water purchases to "empower states to work with affected communities on local solutions to support local jobs and local economies".
"I want to share with you what our government is doing to better manage our precious water resources, in particular, our commitment to deliver the Murray-Basin Plan in full," she said in her video address.
"Last year, the Restoring our Rivers Bill passed through the Australian Parliament. Given the original 2012 plan was meant to be complete by the end of this month, that legislation is important to reset and finally deliver on the plan.
"We're investing and will continue to invest in a wider range of water infrastructure projects. That's a real priority for me and it's why we opened the Resilient Rivers program in January this year.
"Spreading the time frame for water purchase makes sense because it's less likely to show market impacts.
"As I've consistently said, I'm open to a whole range of methods of water recovery, including by rule changes, land and water partnerships and innovative commercial mechanisms.
"This package will see more invested directly into supporting basin communities than any previous Australian government program throughout the time of the basin plan."
Ms Ley said it was "very disappointing" for the minister to miss the conference.
"I came this morning to listen to the Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek. Unfortunately Tanya didn't grace us with her presence," she said.
"She is far away from all of the pain that she is creating right here in the area that I represent.
"She delivered a short video, a choreographed piece to camera where she did not mention farmers or food producers once.
"I would have respectfully asked the minister to actually answer some questions from the people in the room, but she decided not to come."
Ms Ley said she had no indication Ms Plibersek would not show up.
"I found out that the minister wouldn't be here today when the screen came out and the minister appeared on that screen. There was a collective intake of breath around the room and real disappointment," she said.
"Country people are polite, they don't boo, but I think they wanted to."
The deputy Liberal Party leader said Ms Plibersek's $300 million pledge was "an insult" and showed a lack of understanding.
"If you take $100 billion of agricultural production away from the basin and then you insult us with $300 million to spread amongst communities from Toowoomba to Goolwa and everywhere in between ... it really underscores your misunderstanding of what agricultural production is," she said.
Ms Ley said if the Coaltion was re-elected, it would aim to "put back sensible policy that recognises that you need the healthy environment and the healthy agricultural food production working together".
"It is not about one or the other, it is about both," she said.
"The Coalition believed in the original plan, so did every other jurisdiction in this country that's in the basin. We know what would work and what would bring people together."
Day two of the conference also included breakout sessions to gather thoughts on different cultural, economic, and environmental perspectives on Australia's biggest river system.
