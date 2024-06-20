The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Environment

'I think they wanted to boo': Ley tees off after no-show from Water Minister

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 20 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A message from federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek is played on screens at Albury's Commercial Club on Thursday, June 20, after she was unable to attend the 2024 River Reflections conference in person. Picture by Mark Jesser
A message from federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek is played on screens at Albury's Commercial Club on Thursday, June 20, after she was unable to attend the 2024 River Reflections conference in person. Picture by Mark Jesser

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has taken aim at federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek for snubbing the River Reflections conference in Albury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.