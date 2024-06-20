'Turning corner' with drug rehab, but warned 'don't stop or it's jail'

She saw the woman in central Albury, yelled out and then threatened "I'm gonna get you, slut, I'm gonna bash you".
Moments later, Jodie Eileen Schilg - who has a history of illicit drug-induced offending - approached her, in Dean Street outside the Globe shops, and pointed her finger in a menacing way.
"The victim," police said, after the woman reported the incident just minutes later, "stated that she was extremely scared and fearful (for) her life."
The mid-afternoon incident on July 21, 2023, was one of a series of matters that occurred over a three-month period for which the Lavington resident has now been sentenced.
Schilg, 37, of Shirleen Crescent, was on both an intensive corrections order - or jail in the community - and a community corrections order at the time of her offending.
The delay in the matters being finalised in Albury Local Court was due to ongoing rehabilitation in recent months, her defence put to magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Solicitor Louise Dart said Schilg had made a "genuine attempt" at doing so and "has come back to court a significantly changed person".
Ms Dart said Schilg was clear of drugs in March, and had only used drugs on two occasions since.
"And she used with one of those people," she said, referring to the victims of her crimes.
Ms Dart said Schilg - who was sentenced also for matters including kicking in the door of an Albury motel room - was committed to continuing with her rehabilitation.
That rehabilitation included a full-time program from November 20, 2023, to January 3, 2024.
Ms McLaughlin warned Schilg that if she did not continue to address her issues with alcohol and illicit drugs, "you will go to jail".
"It is clear there is still a lot of work to do towards your rehabilitation," she said.
The first incident, to which she pleaded guilty to intimidation, was the one in Dean Street where Schilg, who was sitting at the taxi ramp, yelled out to the victim - who was about 10 metres away, walking east - "oi, slut!".
The victim turned around and immediately recognised Schilg, who then made her "bash you" threat.
The second incident, to which she pleaded guilty to destroy or damage property, occurred at the Burvale Motor Inn in Young Street on August 28.
Schilg was in a room about 6pm when she lost her temper and walked outside.
She paced the car park for a few seconds before returning and yelling out to the victim, who was in another room.
Schilg walked towards room 29 and, with her right foot, kicked the door "with force".
"She then used her left foot to kick the window another two more times with the same force," police said.
Schilg continued yelling out to the victim.
"The accused turns to the door and kicks the entry to the room, causing damage to the bottom of the door."
Schilg then damaged the door lock by using her body to try to force entry.
The third incident, to which she pleaded guilty to contravention of an apprehended violence order, happened on September 17, 2023.
Schilg and the victim, now 37, had been in a relationship for about seven years. An order for his protection was granted though to prevent her from going to where he lives and works.
Police went to his West Albury home that day about 9.45pm in relation to reports that Schilg was there and trying to self-harm.
After speaking to him, they found Schilg in the kitchen with self-inflicted injuries to her forearm. She was taken by ambulance to Albury hospital.
The following day, about 3.45am, police went to the hospital to speak to Schilg, but she had already discharged herself.
They made "multiple attempts" to locate her but could not, so believed Schilg was avoiding police.
Schilg was convicted and fined $2200 and placed on a supervised 12-month community corrections order.
