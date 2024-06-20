The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

WEATHER WATCH: Thermometer plunges with some mornings among the chilliest

By Peter Nelson
June 20 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recent frosty mornings and chilly nights are making wood fires and blankets welcome additions across the Border and North East. Picture by Shutterstock
Recent frosty mornings and chilly nights are making wood fires and blankets welcome additions across the Border and North East. Picture by Shutterstock

The rainfall this month to date over most of NSW has exceeded the June average at many towns including Tamworth, Gunnedah and Coonabarabran.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.