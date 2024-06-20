The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nurse vows to advocate harder over hospital if elected to council

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 20 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens election candidates Geoffrey Hudson and Ashley Edwards outside the Albury Council headquarters where they launched their tilt for the poll in September. Picture by Mark Jesser
Greens election candidates Geoffrey Hudson and Ashley Edwards outside the Albury Council headquarters where they launched their tilt for the poll in September. Picture by Mark Jesser

Nurse Geoffrey Hudson will lead the Greens party ticket for the upcoming Albury Council election and he plans to use his personal experience to push for a better Border hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.