The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Energetic opinions abound on nuclear, solar and wind options

By Letters to the Editor
June 21 2024 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Glenrowan Solar Farm, which was officially opened earlier this month, was a $170 million project built over 17 months. It includes 220,000 solar panels. Picture by Mark Jesser
The Glenrowan Solar Farm, which was officially opened earlier this month, was a $170 million project built over 17 months. It includes 220,000 solar panels. Picture by Mark Jesser

Renewables worst, except for rest

Excuse me Mr Dutton, I simply don't understand. I'm not an expert, but it doesn't make sense.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.