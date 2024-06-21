YOUR SAY: Energetic opinions abound on nuclear, solar and wind options

Excuse me Mr Dutton, I simply don't understand. I'm not an expert, but it doesn't make sense.
How can nuclear energy be cheaper? I have solar and haven't paid an electricity bill since 2012. Saul Griffith calculated the cost of solar over its lifetime is about $0.03 per kilowatt. Transmission from a power source a little way away, which I imagine nuclear would have to be, is $0.10. Mr Minns suggested that nuclear power plants would cost up to $200 billion.
If consumers get power for less than solar, does industry pay? Also, you suggest that it's cleaner than renewables. A typical solar panel is made of about 76 per cent glass, 10 per cent plastic polymer, 8 per cent aluminium, 5 per cent silicon, 1 per cent copper, and less than 0.1 per cent silver and other metals. Plastic is hard to recycle, but the rest are quite easy.
Doesn't a nuclear power plant have lots of concrete, carbon emissions when it's created and then it's contaminated and can't be reused. What about the uranium? Would nuclear be a target for a drone strike?
Winston Churchill said "Many forms of government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time...." Is that like our energy? Renewables are not perfect. They may be the worst form of energy except for all the other forms.
We hear all these stories about the solar and wind farms along with all the additional power transmission lines that are required to bring the power for the predominantly city people to use.
But I have yet to see a government report which shows where all these farms are to be located. There must be one, or are the government doing their planning on the back of a cigarette packet which is a recipe for disaster. If there is one, release it to the public as presently, we have large tracts of prime agricultural land being used for solar and wind farms. This is insane as this will affect the supply of agricultural products in the future if this trend continues.
I am surprised that the Greens political party seems to be quiet on the destruction of native habitat and forests for installation of the power transmission lines.
Can understand the stance by the CFA in Victoria as they will not have the appliances and training to fight bush fires in solar and wind farms. What further amuses me is Graincorp made a statement about growing more canola as a feed stock for alternative fuel. So, they must know how to grow and harvest canola in solar and wind farms.
