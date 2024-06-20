It's been a Giant season on the court and field for Erin Hogan

Erin Hogan has been a Swampie and now a Giant of the Hume League netball competition.
But before the 19-year-old's on-court career began, she was running around the football field.
Hogan's passion for footy was reignited earlier this year, taking her all the way through to the Southern NSW Women's League grand final with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
"I started off playing football and then went over to netball when I started high school at Culcairn," she said.
"All my friends were playing (netball) at Henty, so I thought I'd go play there with all of them.
"I played a bit of footy in school, but hadn't really played competitive footy for a long time.
"One of the girls from Henty asked last year if I wanted to play in a 10 week football comp in Wagga, so I said why not, and it ended up being a really good preseason coming into netball.
"We lost by a goal in the grand final. We went the whole season playing pretty strong and were undefeated, but Coolamon was just too good on the day and deserved the win."
Hogan, who is originally from The Rock, has also always enjoyed sport throughout the summer.
"I started playing cricket when I was 12. I haven't played for two or three years and I just sort of put it aside and started focusing mainly on netball, but sometimes I think I'll get back into it," she said.
Now in her first season with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, Hogan admits she's been keeping an eye on her former club Henty's turnaround this season, with the A-grade side breaking its three year winless drought.
"I still talk to a few girls that play netball there, and when we both had a win in round one, it was really exciting," she said.
"I rang one of them, and it was just really exciting to see that I finally had a win and they had finally had a win too.
"They've been going really well this year and had a good turnaround."
The Giants are also on the rise this year, currently sitting in sixth spot on five wins along with Holbrook and Lockhart.
Their clash against the Brookers this weekend is shaping up as a crucial game for both sides as they vie to stay in the top six.
"The teams that are around us on the ladder, our games have been quite close, so heading into the back half of the season, I think everyone's going to start putting more effort in and putting everything on the line to make sure they're in that top six at the end," Hogan said.
"We have Howlong the week after, so that will be another really tough game.
"I think we're all pretty focused and we've set a lot of goals for this week, so we'll hopefully come out firing on Saturday."
