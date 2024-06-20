The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

It's been a Giant season on the court and field for Erin Hogan

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
June 20 2024 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla goal shooter Erin Hogan in action for the Giants against the Bulldogs at Walbundrie during round nine. Picture by James Wiltshire
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla goal shooter Erin Hogan in action for the Giants against the Bulldogs at Walbundrie during round nine. Picture by James Wiltshire

Erin Hogan has been a Swampie and now a Giant of the Hume League netball competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.