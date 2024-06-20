'Unnecessary' increased waste collection costs met with resistance

Greater Hume Council has passed its 2024-25 budget amid opposition to new rates for green waste recycling bins.
Officially known as FOGO bins (food organics, good organics), Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn said the rollout of the 240-litre containers by 2030 is expected to be mandated by the NSW government.
Their introduction has been criticised by some ratepayers who say they are unnecessary, given the costs and the level of composting already being done.
Of the 22 submissions Greater Hume Council received related to the budget, 13 were in opposition to the new three bin system and its charges.
The budget sees Greater Hume Council taking up the full 5.2 per cent rate peg set by the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
Erin Bullman, a Jindera resident who lives on an acreage block, voiced her opposition to the plan at the start of the council meeting on Wednesday, June 19.
"There's been a lack of consultation in relation to the implementation of the three bin system," she said.
"A lot of residents in our local area are on large residential lots and don't really have a need for the FOGO bin. They're unnecessary.
"The increased costs are 65 per cent more than what we currently pay. An extra almost $180 a year we're paying for this new bin. That, as a service, most residents won't need."
Ms Bullman also said some residents had concerns about the red bins being picked up fortnightly instead of weekly.
"There are some residents with young families that have absolute concerns, hygiene and health concerns with nappies and sanitary products lying around in these bins for up to two weeks," she said.
The new three bin system will be enforced from July 1.
The tender expands over seven councils and was awarded to waste management company Cleanaway. The tender lasts for 10 years.
Cr Quinn described the move as inevitable.
"Of course, the shock comes to people who last year paid about $260 for their waste collection," he said.
"Now, this year, it's going to be $460 or thereabouts.
"It's not definite, but it's foreshadowed by the (Environment Protection Authority) that by 2030, you'll have it whether you like it or not."
The 2024-25 budget sees Greater Hume Council with a $10,000 surplus.
