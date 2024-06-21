The Border Mail
Residents thirsty to know about 'secretive' roadhouse bid in heart of NE wine country

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
June 22 2024 - 5:00am
About 70 people gather at the Rutherglen Senior Citizens Centre on June 20 to learn more about the proposed roadhouse project.
About 70 people gather at the Rutherglen Senior Citizens Centre on June 20 to learn more about the proposed roadhouse project.

Indigo Shire Council on Tuesday will consider a petition calling to quash the development of a massive 24-hour roadhouse on the edge of Rutherglen.

