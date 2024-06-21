Residents thirsty to know about 'secretive' roadhouse bid in heart of NE wine country

Indigo Shire Council on Tuesday will consider a petition calling to quash the development of a massive 24-hour roadhouse on the edge of Rutherglen.
Opponents to the project - which was quietly announced on May 9 - organised a community meeting on Thursday night which was attended by about 70 people.
The crowd heard the project's planning application was "certainly not trumpeted by the council".
Despite the late notice for the meeting on June 20 - and braving the winter chill and rain - local farmers and Rutherglen residents gathered to hear the views of action group Friends of Lake Moodemere.
"Notices from the council were mailed to neighbouring properties, and a notice was discreetly placed on the fence of the site," group member Lisa Turner told the crowd.
"But the community was not informed and learned of this only through word of mouth. There was only a small window to respond to the application."
Environmentalists have raised concerns run-off from the proposed $3.6 million service station at the intersection of Federation Way and the Murray Valley Highway would contaminate nearby waterways while vineyards say the pollution could poison their grape vines.
Existing Rutherglen service stations and cafes also fear the project would hurt business on the town's Main Street.
The petition was signed by just 22 people but meeting co-organiser Robyn Pfeiffer, of Pfeiffer Wines - who did not lodge the petition - said this was likely because many people "were in the dark" about details of the project during its 10-day period of objection submissions.
"We have since been told by the councillors that they will accept objections to this project right up until the meeting when it is debated, so I urge people to write to council if they feel strongly about this," Mrs Pfeiffer said.
Ms Turner said the meeting was convened as a replacement for a council forum that was initially scheduled for the same night on June 20.
"Unfortunately, the council needed to postpone their forum to allow more time for assessing and discussing the application with other stakeholders and government statutory authorities," she said.
Joel Chambers, farm manager of vineyard Lake Moodemere Estate which is across the highway from the proposed roadhouse site, warned of road safety issues at the intersection and the danger of harmful effluent contaminating Lake Moodemere and Sunday Creek.
"The main catchment area ... flows down towards the proposed site, which is a bottleneck, and then enters one of our paddocks, which has formed a gully which then flows the water directly into Sunday Creek," he said.
"Water runoff bottles up on that intersection but now, instead of just being water, we'll have harmful effluent," he said.
"If there's a diesel spill, which is likely to be or a petrol spill, that is all just going to go straight down into the catchment.
"Also, that intersection was sort of dog legged for safety reasons; there's been a number of lives lost at that intersection.
"I don't see how that is going to be improved by a large service station, a service station especially which is looking like the size of the one near the Logic Centre (at Barnawartha)."
Mr Chambers said he had met with Benambra MP Bill Tilley's office and was hoping for a meeting with Indi MP Helen Haines next month to discuss the issue.
Rutherglen Landcare president Jenny Davidson said Lake Moodemere was a "precious resource for the Rutherglen community".
"It's a wetland of at least state significance, and with Sunday Creek, it is home to the vulnerable platypus," she said.
"The most damaging of many environmental threats is that the site for the development is located in the catchment for the lake and as locals know well, stormwater moves from the area around Bullers across the Murray Valley Highway and eventually into the lake.
"This means that fuel spillage will also move into Lake Moodemere where it will stay. Risks of contamination have not been addressed by the developers.
"Lake Moodemere is also the source of clean water used by irrigators in our local vineyards. This is likely to change if this development goes ahead.
"Our winemakers strive for environmental sustainability, and recently, Rutherglen has gained official recognition."
The Indigo Shire Council meeting on June 25 will call for a vote to receive the petition opposing the project. The petition will be considered as a single objection.
