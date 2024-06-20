Hume mid-season report card: Finals contenders put under the microscope

THE SEASON SO FAR: Osborne suffered more than its fair share of departures over the off-season, providing a glimmer of hope to rival sides that the Tigers' most recent golden era may be drawing to a close. But the reigning premier has proven once again that only fools question their flag credentials. The Tigers have started the season with eight wins with their only hiccup against Holbrook by nine points. To highlight their dominance, the Tigers smallest winning margin so far is 39 points.