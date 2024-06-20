Hume mid-season report card: Finals contenders put under the microscope

The countdown to the Hume league finals has begun with seven sides remaining in finals contention at the half-way point. In a familiar sight reigning premier Osborne is the ladder leader. However Jindera, Holbrook and RWW-Giants have all emerged as genuine top-two hopefuls. BRENT GODDE looks at how the remainder of the season may unfold.
LADDER: First (8-1)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Osborne suffered more than its fair share of departures over the off-season, providing a glimmer of hope to rival sides that the Tigers' most recent golden era may be drawing to a close. But the reigning premier has proven once again that only fools question their flag credentials. The Tigers have started the season with eight wins with their only hiccup against Holbrook by nine points. To highlight their dominance, the Tigers smallest winning margin so far is 39 points.
THE RUN HOME: Looks to have an iron-fisted grip on a top-two finish but does face Jindera, Holbrook and RWW Giants in the countdown to finals. Can afford the luxury of losing two matches and still finishing top-two with the Tigers boasting a far superior percentage to the rest of the competition.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: First (17-1)
PLAYER TIGERS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: George Alexander has taken his game to another level this season to stamp himself as the premier forward in the competition.
WHY TIGERS CAN WIN THE FLAG: No glaring weaknesses, the Tigers boast plenty of firepower in attack with Alexander alongside Hugh Schmetzer and coach Myles Aalbers who is also a classy finisher. Their midfield comprising Connor Galvin, Ed O'Connell and Max Hillier creates plenty of opportunities for the Tiger forwards to kick a winning score.
BIGGEST CHINK IN TIGERS' ARMOUR: It's hard to find a fault in the line-up with the Tigers boasting the most depth of any club in the competition. Winning by big margins may lead to some complacency creeping in but they look as hungry as ever for the ultimate success with so many new faces and a new coach helping to rejuvenate the list.
LADDER: Second (7-2)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Started the season on a high by claiming the prized scalp of Holbrook which has been the highlight so far. Losing prized recruit Zach Bye has been the lowlight and a massive blow to their flag credentials with the Albury premiership ruckman increasingly unlikely to play again this season.
THE RUN HOME: The Bulldogs have laid the foundations for a top-two finish but no doubt would have been bitterly disappointed to lose to RWW Giants last weekend which could prove costly in regards to their top-two aspirations. Plays both Holbrook and Osborne in the run home and will need to win one of those encounters to finish top-two.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: Fourth 14-4
PLAYER TIGERS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Ollie Browne returned to the kennel this season and is enjoying another solid season in the Bulldogs' midfield. Kicked some crucial goals during finals two-years ago to highlight his ability to shine on the big stage.
WHY BULLDOGS CAN WIN THE FLAG: They are hard to score against with Osborne and the Giants the only two sides to kick more than 10 goals against the Bulldogs so far this season.
BIGGEST CHINK IN THE BULLDOGS' ARMOUR: Have the Bulldogs got too many players in the twilight of their careers? Coach Joel Mackie, Luke and Kade Garland, Trent Castles, Josh Lloyd and Kris Holman are all on the wrong side of 30. The young Giants exposed the Bulldogs for pace and run last weekend, especially in the second half.
LADDER: Third (7-2)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Sleeping giant of the competition. Despite battling one of the league's longest injury lists, the Brookers sit third on the ladder with a 7-2 record and are well poised to claim a coveted top-two finish. Still boast plenty of upside with Azzi medallist Will Holmes, prized recruit Jock Triggs, Corey McCarthy, Fletcher Parker, Hamish Mackinlay and Luke Carman all only playing a handful of senior matches so far this season.
THE RUN HOME: The Brookers have got a tough run home with matches against RWW Giants, Jindera and the dreaded away trip to Osborne. Need to beat RWW Giants this weekend to boost their hopes of a top-two finish.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: Third (14-4)
PLAYER BROOKERS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Brad Carman is back to his brilliant best this season with his explosiveness from the contest and penetrating kicking hurting opposition sides.
WHY BROOKERS CAN WIN THE FLAG: Have played off in the past two deciders and are the only side to claim the prized scalp of Osborne so far this season.
BIGGEST CHINK IN THE BROOKERS' ARMOUR: The departure of Michael Oates has left a big hole in their defence that could be exploited during the finals series.
LADDER: Fourth (7-2)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Have capitalised on a friendly draw to emerge as a genuine top-two hope. An unexpected loss to Billabong Crows in round 5 could have been detrimental to their hopes of a double chance but a confidence boosting win against Jindera last weekend at home has the Giants well poised to snatch the double chance.
THE RUN HOME: Only play three sides inside the six in the run home which doesn't include Osborne or Jindera. Win this weekend against Holbrook and the Giants will have a stranglehold on a top-two finish.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: Second (15-3)
PLAYER GIANTS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Best and fairest winner Clay Thomas doesn't know how to play a bad game and sets up a lot of the Giants' attacking moves from a back-flank.
WHY GIANTS CAN WIN THE FLAG: Made the preliminary final last year and boast a better list this season. Matt Grantham has added some much needed class in attack and Oscar Hayes could also be an X-factor in the forward half when he returns from a shoulder injury.
BIGGEST CHINK IN THE GIANTS' ARMOUR: The Giants have a young list that lack finals experience and kicking a winning score during finals is still a concern.
LADDER: Fifth (5-4)
THE SEASON SO FAR: A surprise win away from home against Holbrook in round 3 has been the highlight. Other than that the Power has only managed wins against sides outside the top-six.
THE RUN HOME: Play six of nine matches against sides outside the top-six which should guarantee another finals berth.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: Fifth (11-7)
PLAYER GIANTS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Rutherglen recruit Jack Andison has been a standout in the midfield and would be leading the Power's best and fairest.
WHY POWER CAN WIN THE FLAG: On exposed form the Power don't appear to be in the same class as Osborne, Holbrook, Jindera and RWW Giants.
BIGGEST CHINK IN THE POWERS' ARMOUR: A lack of firepower to kick more than 10 goals needed to challenge the other top-six sides in big matches.
LADDER: Sixth (5-4)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Have laid the foundations to play finals which is a huge result for the Demons considering they didn't win a match two years ago.
THE RUN HOME: Have a relatively friendly draw to finish the season and may need to beat Henty at home in round 16 to secure a finals berth.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: Sixth (10-8)
PLAYER DEMONS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Coach Tom Keogh leads by example and inspires his players.
LADDER: Seventh
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Swampies have one of the youngest lists in the competition that is growing in confidence by the week. A win over the Demons has been the highlight while the opening round loss against Murray Magpies could cost the Swampies a finals berth.
THE RUN HOME: Will need to spring an upset against CDHBU or beat Lockhart away from home to snatch a finals berth.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: Seventh (9-9)
PLAYER SWAMPIES CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Shannon Terlich remains the focal point in attack and his ability to crash packs creates opportunities for the Swampies' small forwards.
