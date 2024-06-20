The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rehab efforts means man who attacked fellow drinker still to be sentenced

By Albury Court
June 21 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga resident Steven Hyatt punched another Beer DeLuxe patron in December, 2023. He is still to be sentenced, after pleading guilty in March. File picture
Wodonga resident Steven Hyatt punched another Beer DeLuxe patron in December, 2023. He is still to be sentenced, after pleading guilty in March. File picture

It could be months before a Wodonga man is sentenced over a brawl at an Albury pub late last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.