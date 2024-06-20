Rehab efforts means man who attacked fellow drinker still to be sentenced

It could be months before a Wodonga man is sentenced over a brawl at an Albury pub late last year.
Steven Hyatt pleaded guilty over the Beer DeLuxe assault in Albury Local Court back in March.
Since then, defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin, Hyatt, 29, had begun rehabilitation for issues related to illicit drugs and alcohol.
Mr Lingham asked the court to extend Hyatt's bail - under section 11 of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act - to August 21 so his client could continue with his rehabilitation.
He said it was possible, based on Hyatt's progress, that he could be sentenced on that date, on the charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and hinder or resist police.
The court heard previously that Hyatt - who appeared in court - and the victim were both in the smokers' area of Beer DeLuxe on December 21, 2023, about 11.45pm when their confrontation took place.
Hyatt walked up to some open shutters between them and began closing them.
He then said to the victim: "What the f--- are you looking at?"
The man replied: "Someone who is obviously playing with the shutters."
Hyatt spat through the open shutters at the man, hitting his chest, then walked around and confronted the victim.
He landed two punches, to the man's nose and to the left side of his head, then the pair exchanged blows.
That ended only after other patrons pulled them apart, then Hyatt left the pub and made his way to the Space nightclub in Dean Street.
That was where he was arrested by police, but not without a struggle as his behaviour was described as "belligerent" as he physically resisted the officers.
The victim suffered swelling and bruising to the bridge of his nose and his forehead.
Ms McLaughlin granted the adjournment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.