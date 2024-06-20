The Border Mail
It's a true bingo moment when sick kids and starving helped by donations

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 20 2024 - 5:30pm
Foodshare's Katrina Pawley, Inspector Owen Hill and Country Hope's Kristy McMahon who represent organisations that will benefit from a final donation from the Murray Valley Centre's bingo. Picture by Mark Jesser
Foodshare's Katrina Pawley, Inspector Owen Hill and Country Hope's Kristy McMahon who represent organisations that will benefit from a final donation from the Murray Valley Centre's bingo. Picture by Mark Jesser

Parents of sick children and those going hungry will be among the beneficiaries of the final bingo profits to be distributed by Wodonga's Murray Valley Centre.

