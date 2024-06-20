It's a true bingo moment when sick kids and starving helped by donations

Parents of sick children and those going hungry will be among the beneficiaries of the final bingo profits to be distributed by Wodonga's Murray Valley Centre.
The carve-up of $20,000 was announced on Thursday, June 20, with Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare receiving $10,000, Country Hope $4000, NSW Police Legacy $3000 and Murray Valley Centre $3000.
The presentation to the charities at Cafe Borellas in East Albury followed the final bingo session being held at the Wodonga centre last Saturday after 50 years of games.
FoodShare chief executive Katrina Pawley said the $10,000 would make a huge difference to those being supported through the organisation's winter hunger relief appeal.
"It will go towards buying food, we struggle to get food we can't rescue, particularly fresh fruit and vegetables; we don't get a lot donated and what we do isn't generally fresh," Ms Pawley said.
The $10,000 will boost the hunger appeal fundraising tally to $50,000 with Ms Pawley rapt at the response, which is a month ahead of the originally anticipated timetable.
About 500 families are being assisted each week from FoodShare's supermarket and 10 crisis hampers, which feed up to 50 people, are distributed across seven days.
Inspector Owen Hill, of Albury police, welcomed the assistance for the force's Legacy, which aids police families who have lost an officer or are facing challenging days.
"We're thrilled, we're very appreciative of the Murray Valley Centre and the donation," Inspector Hill said.
NSW Police Legacy will be the designated recipient when the Murray River Police District stages its second charity ball at Albury's Commercial Club on October 19.
The first in 2022 had Albury Wodonga Health's children's ward as the beneficiary.
The $3000 for Murray Valley Centre will be spent on renovations to establish a quiet room.
Country Hope regional co-ordinator Kristy McMahon oversees the provision of assistance to those who live between Benalla and Culcairn and need help with children requiring remote medical treatment.
"Our organisation doesn't receive any government funding," Mrs McMahon said after receiving the cheque for $4000.
"So every dollar we get through these kind of community groups means we can operate and put money into supporting families who have to travel for life-saving needs."
About 50 families are being helped with costs such as food, fuel and accommodation needed in relation to travel to Melbourne for chemotherapy, scans or check-ups.
"Families that would never have asked for anything before are finding themselves in the position of not being able to get to hospital because they don't have enough money to put fuel in their car," Mrs McMahon said.
Her thanks to Murray Valley Centre personnel reflected the sentiments of all recipients.
"It's just really humbling to see people who have worked for so long and some might not have that much themselves and they're still supporting community organisations," Mrs McMahon said.
"They inspire us to keep going with our jobs."
