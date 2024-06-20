Commercial ice seizure at rural property after cops called for break-in concerns

A man has faced court charged with commercial drug trafficking after allegedly being found with a large amount of ice during a bizarre incident at a rural property.
Police were called to a home off the Beechworth-Wodonga Road at Wooragee about 4am on Wednesday after the occupants were awoken by voices.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard a man and woman made multiple attempts to enter the property during the June 19 incident.
Police arrived and found a black Audi sedan about 500 metres down a driveway, and Simon Douglas Brook and a woman were arrested.
Brook's backpack, which had been discarded, allegedly contained a Gucci handbag with 106 grams of a substance believed to be ice.
The backpack also allegedly had 25 grams of marijuana, other bags containing about nine grams of ice, and a bag with 1.3 grams of heroin.
The Audi allegedly had 1.9 grams of ice, while the co-accused allegedly had six grams of ice, and ecstasy, cocaine and prescription medication.
Brook spoke to himself in the dock of the court on Thursday, June 20, as he made a bail application.
The court heard he was in a drug induced psychosis, and had been taken to hospital after his arrest.
He spoke of police taking his diamonds, including asteroid diamonds, and asked his father to get back black diamonds that he said were worth a billion dollars each.
"How am I supposed to go to jail when the drugs haven't been tested yet," Brook asked.
"I should get bail because the drugs haven't been tested yet.
"It's bulls---."
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said Brook, 34, was living in a Lavington caravan park.
He faces charges of commercial methamphetamine supply and possession of marijuana.
She said he hadn't been taking his medication, and the court was told he was wanted over serious family violence in NSW, including an alleged knifepoint abduction at Leeton.
Police raised concerns that Brook was living in a caravan that he could take anywhere if bailed.
The court heard Brook conceded the backpack was his, but said the Gucci bag containing the 106 grams of ice wasn't his.
Magistrate Amina Bhai refused Brook's release application.
"The alleged offending is not trivial," she said.
"It is serious."
Brook will return to court on September 12.
The female co-accused was extradited to Albury on Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.