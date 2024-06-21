The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'Proud moment' as Jamarl bids farewell to business built from scratch

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 21 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Jamarl O'Sullivan is looking forward to spending more time with his children after selling his pest control business to multinational company Flick. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury's Jamarl O'Sullivan is looking forward to spending more time with his children after selling his pest control business to multinational company Flick. Picture by Mark Jesser

Eight years ago, Jamarl O'Sullivan took a chance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.