'Proud moment' as Jamarl bids farewell to business built from scratch

Eight years ago, Jamarl O'Sullivan took a chance.
He could have never imagined within a decade he would be approached by a multinational company to buy his business.
But that was exactly the case for Sully's Professional Pest Control.
Mr O'Sullivan finalised the sale of the venture in May to Flick Pest Control, one of Australia's largest companies in the industry.
After working at Tallangatta's Victoria Hotel, he went outside of his comfort zone and became an accounts manager for a major pest control business, a role he held for eight years, before going out on his own.
"I started in 2016 as a one-man band working all day and doing the paperwork at night like every sole trader does," he said.
"Coming from a multinational company for eight years, I picked the bits and pieces out from that and it was good to be able to do it for myself.
"I had some great mentors who supported me from the start.
"People in Albury are really good. If you're passionate about what you do and you set good standards, I've always found people like to help you no matter what you do.
"Pest control isn't a trade that's attractive, but once you get into it you realise how big it is. It's a billion-dollar industry and it's only going to get bigger."
Mr O'Sullivan grew the business from one to eight staff members, plus sub-contractors, in just eight years.
Sully's Professional Pest Control primarily focused on the commercial market.
"Business has been in my blood, but pest control was something different and something new," he said.
"I loved that you got to see people every day and solve a problem for them.
"The quality of people and the service we provided was what set the base of the company.
"It might have only been a small business, but we always aimed to have high standards and we were always learning and always growing."
Mr O'Sullivan said he also relished the opportunity to help others through sponsorship of sporting clubs and other groups.
"I think that's really important you give back to the community that has supported you," he said.
He said while there a touch of sadness to call time on the business, his priority was to dedicate more time to his sons Connor and Riley.
Connor was drafted to Geelong in 2023 and made his senior debut this season against North Melbourne.
Mr O'Sullivan said Flick had shown interest in his business for some time.
"It was a proud moment to realise we had something that they wanted and had wanted for a while," he said.
"As a business, you know you must be doing something right.
"I lost my mum and dad over a period of two years and a few mates have had some bad news medical-wise, so I've decided I want to spend every moment I can with my kids.
"I've had people tell me I'm mad for selling it, but there's more to life.
"I was a bit worried when I sold and what it would mean for my staff, but because they (Flick) are so big it will provide them with the next step of development in terms of going into management or being a supervisor."
Mr O'Sullivan hopes his success with the business can inspire his boys or others considering a sole venture to pursue it.
