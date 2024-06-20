The Border Mail
'You will be believed': North East abuse victim urges others to speak up

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated June 20 2024 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
Vincent Reynolds, pictured outside Wodonga court in late 2018, where he faced a huge number of child sex allegations spanning decades. File photo
Vincent Reynolds, pictured outside Wodonga court in late 2018, where he faced a huge number of child sex allegations spanning decades. File photo

One of the many victims of childhood sexual abuse by a prolific offender at schools in the Wodonga region is urging others to stand up and be believed.

