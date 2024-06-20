'You will be believed': North East abuse victim urges others to speak up

One of the many victims of childhood sexual abuse by a prolific offender at schools in the Wodonga region is urging others to stand up and be believed.
The former Bandiana Primary School student is still impacted by the actions of teacher Vincent Henry Reynolds decades later.
The man, who was abused multiple times by the now incarcerated educator, was targeted for about three years.
The victim's own father didn't believe what he said about Reynolds and even when complaints were made, Reynolds was simply shuffled to other schools.
Now aged in his mid-60s, the man says authorities either thought students weren't being truthful or they were too scared to act.
"I told our old man, he said 'don't be f---ing stupid'," he recalled, noting that his brothers had also been targeted.
"Nobody wanted to believe us because back in the day, there was a view that nothing like that happened."
Reynolds left dozens of victims battling failed relationships, substance abuse issues, and mental health problems.
At least one, the former Bandiana student said, took their life.
The man hopes a government announcement on Wednesday that a "truth-telling" process, in which victims can make statements about their experiences in the education system, will help.
An apology will be made in parliament at the end of the process in 2026.
"I've got no problem doing that if it can help anyone else," the man said when asked if he would take part.
"I'm lucky I'm still alive.
"I know a lot of my mates are pretty f---ed up.
"They can't hold relationships, can't hold down a job.
"I know a bloke who killed himself."
Even at age 66, the man still needs to occasionally speak to a psychologist.
"Huge, absolutely huge," the man said when asked about the impact Reynolds has had on his life.
"A break-up, moved interstate for a while, I've been in trouble with the law because of my anger ... it was pretty stressful.
"It's had a big impact.
"But at the end of the day, I've gotten through alive and done an apprenticeship.
"I still can't read or write properly because I didn't pay any attention to him (Reynolds), I was just trying to get away from him.
"Even when I went to high school I was too far behind."
Judge Gabriele Cannon noted in 2019, when sentencing Reynolds to at least nine years in jail on 42 charges, there had been "catastrophic failures in the education system and the justice system".
Reynolds worked at schools including at Bandiana, Beechworth, Yackandandah, Dederang, Myrtleford, and Melrose Primary, with children aged from five to 12 molested.
When Reynolds became concerned a child might raise the alarm, he moved to another victim.
Judge Cannon said Reynolds had been confident that if any students did complain, they wouldn't be believed.
Reynolds was 19 when he first offended and 50 at the time of his last known offence, spanning the 1960s to the early 1990s.
After abuse was flagged by a parent in 1980, Reynolds took sick leave, had a few months off, then returned to work at another school.
"It is absolutely bloody stupid sending you back to the classroom because you'll just keep on doing it," an Education Department psychiatrist told Reynolds after learning he could return to the job.
The former Bandiana student believes other teachers feared Reynolds.
While various complaints were made, it wasn't until 2019 that Reynolds finally received a jail term.
"They just kept shifting him around," the 66-year-old victim said.
"They're like priests, they just keep swapping them around without taking any responsibility.
"He was such a big unit.
"I think the other teachers were scared of him, that's how he got away with it."
The government's truth-telling announcement on Wednesday followed an inquiry into abuse at other schools.
The Bundalong South Primary School was one of the schools identified as a site of sexual abuse during the enquiry.
Teacher David MacGregor, who taught at the school in 1963 and 1964, was identified as a perpetrator.
Premier Jacinta Allan said students weren't protected.
"We failed to keep these children safe," she said.
"We failed to listen when they spoke out.
"We failed to act to ensure that it did not happen again."
A website and telephone line will be created to give information and assistance to victims as part of the government announcement.
"What should have been a happy place became a place of horror for these victim-survivors," the premier said.
"We can never undo the damage that was done, but we can help people heal by telling the truth - and making sure this never happens again."
The Bandiana abuse victim believes things have changed since his time in school.
"These days I'd just be going straight to the police," he said.
"It's the easiest way.
"Even if you don't tell your parents, just go straight to the police, they have to act on everything they've been told.
"These days people are a bit more willing to stand up than sit back.
"Someone will believe you sooner than later.
"Someone is going to believe you."
