A 'cult figure' at an O and M club needs to be 'nursed' through season

Myrtleford coach Craig Millar says the Ovens and Murray Football League club has to manage star recruit Matt Munro after his overseas stint.
Munro was forced off against North Albury last Saturday, with ice on his left calf while sitting near the bench.
Midway through the first quarter, he came off the ground and was stretching near the team's huddle in an early indication it was to be a disrupted day.
"He's been a warrior for us, it was precautionary that we took him off," Millar explained.
"We've got to nurse him, he's had 18 months out of the game and while he's a professional in his preparation, clearly he's still sore."
Munro had just nine disposals in the 51-point loss to North.
In his previous eight games, he had featured in the Saints' best on seven occasions and his last month had been superb.
The former VFL player was one of the league's best players when he left for an overseas trip in mid-2022.
Then co-coach Dawson Simpson labelled him a "cult figure" around the club.
The Saints have the second half of the split round off and will resume with a home match against Wodonga on June 29.
Myrtleford is two wins out of the top five with a three-seven win-loss record and realistically out of the running for finals.
However, the Saints were missing five automatic selections last week in Charlie Crisp and Toby Cossor (both injured), Simon Curtis (illness), Zac Pethybridge (suspended) and Alex Jacobs (late VFL call-up), while Munro was hobbled.
If the club was able to have, at least, four or five of that group fit and available for the final eight games, it would be capable of posting a number of upsets.
The split round finishes with two Saturday games in Lavington hosting Wodonga Raiders, while Wodonga is home to Yarrawonga.
Wangaratta Rovers will host Wangaratta in the match of the round on Sunday.
