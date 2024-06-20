D'oh, or excellent? Views split on nuclear energy

Is all this nuclear talk an "expensive, slow, delaying tactic" or will it help shore up power supplies in conjunction with renewables and gas?
Lauriston Muirhead, chair of Wodonga Albury Towards Climate Health, is adamant it's the former while the Member for Farrer and deputy Liberal leader, Sussan Ley, assures us it's the latter.
What's for certain is this is a bold play by Peter Dutton and Ms Ley and one we're sure to read a lot more about between now and the next federal election.
As a teenager in the 1990s, I remember seeing the three-eyed fish on The Simpsons and depending on your point of view, you'll either be saying "d'oh" or "excellent" at the prospect of nuclear energy coming to Australia.
For what it's worth - and yes, granted, it's a small sample size - at the time of publication voters in the poll in Layton Holley's story were slightly in favour of nuclear but subscribers Sally and Keith Hendy let us know, via the comments, that they believe it "is not a suitable or sustainable solution for Australia".
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
