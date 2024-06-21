The Border Mail
Armed with a knife and syringe, he threatened to stab man over eviction

By Albury Court
June 21 2024 - 4:30pm
Repeat offender Jake Leonard Bowen has been jailed for intimidating a man who kicked him out of his rented room and for doing likewise to Albury police, over a threat to kill a probationary constable.
A boarder aggrieved at being kicked out of an East Albury home over drug paraphernalia found in a bathroom later returned with a threat to stab the man.

