Armed with a knife and syringe, he threatened to stab man over eviction

A boarder aggrieved at being kicked out of an East Albury home over drug paraphernalia found in a bathroom later returned with a threat to stab the man.
Jake Leonard Bowen left again, but he soon returned.
This time he was armed with a syringe in one hand and a knife in the other.
Bowen once again demanded to be let back into the house, police have told Albury Local Court, and again said "he would stab the victim if denied access to the residence".
That was on November 7. Early on November 9 he did it again, but this time he threatened to kill the man. The victim, now 53, was woken at 5.30am by Bowen, 29, knocking on the door and demanding money.
He rapped on the door so hard that a vent in an internal wall fell out and landed on the floor.
The man got out of bed and walked towards the front door, just as Bowen attempted to enter through a window.
When that failed, Bowen tried to get in through a window on the other side of the house.
But the victim saw him coming inside and told him to leave, with Bowen replying that he was owed money for rent he had paid before he was evicted.
Bowen said he was going to "come back again and get him" at 9am, then threatened to kill the victim.
If that was not serious enough, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, what really exacerbated the seriousness of Bowen's offending was his third act of intimidation - that time it was a rookie policeman who bore the brunt of his threats.
The gravity of what he'd done, Ms McLaughlin said, and the "overwhelming evidence" he had continued to do so "at a high rate over a number of years" meant Bowen would not be getting out of prison.
Bowen was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to intimidating police and two charges of intimidation.
A non-parole period of 11 months means he won't be released until February 12, 2025.
Bowen, who once lived in Jindera but has also had periods of homelessness, stalked an Albury motel worker two years ago before threatening the man he was "going to knock you out with one punch" and that "if you touch me, I'll stab you".
Ms McLaughlin said Bowen - who appeared via a video link to Junee jail - had consistently breached court orders since 2017 and it was clear he had taken no steps towards rehabilitation "because he has continued to commit serious offences".
"The community has not been protected from him (with) his continued presence in the community," she said.
Bowen was in Albury hospital on January 25 for treatment to a stab wound to his right shoulder, suffered during an incident in Wodonga.
But he was also under police guard, having been arrested over outstanding warrants.
When he was released from hospital the following day just after 11.30am, he kept pulling away from police escorting him through the hospital.
They were on the way to the back of a marked caged police vehicle parked near the entrance to the emergency department.
Bowen was asked to stop moving his hands away from them as there was concern he might re-injure his shoulder.
"Take me to the f---ing station," he fired back, "before I go right off."
Bowen kept pulling away only to blame the officers for his discomfort by saying "stop trying to break my wrist, c---".
Police told him to stop with the offensive language given he was still in a hospital ward, but he continued to yell "I'm f---ing not, c---" several times in front of members of the public.
As they drove to the Albury police station, Bowen yelled out for the return of his personal property.
A probationary constable assured him by replying "we've got your property with us".
"You're dead, c---," Bowen shouted back, "I'm going to kill you."
