'Pretty easy project': plan presented to extend bike path further

A proposal to extend an existing bike track, that begins in central Albury and ends at the Wonga Wetlands, to Splitters Creek has been floated.
The westward addition for 1.8 kilometres has been submitted to Albury Council by Splitters Creek couple David and Jane Bartram.
In their submission, the husband and wife state there are around 80 homes in their community and it is growing but the 100kmh speed limit on the Riverina Highway is a deterrent to cycling into town.
"The demand for cycling access from residents is currently constricted by the reality that the route is not safe," the Bartrams stated.
"Provision of a safer route would increase both recreational and commuter cycling by residents."
Mr Bartram told The Border Mail the opening last September of the $2.4 million 12-kilometre Wagirra Trail had been a catalyst for the focus on an extension which has reportedly had "strong support" in Splitters Creek.
"It's a pretty easy project quite frankly," Mr Bartram said.
"The road is quite wide and flat with plenty of room for a bike trail, so I don't think there are too many impediments to it."
Mr Bartram said gravel would be an acceptable surface for the path, which he would like to see emerge in the next two years while noting "it's all about the money".
The proposal is among 41 submissions received by the council in response to its draft budget which will face final approval at its meeting on Monday, June 24.
In response to the Bartrams' idea, the council stated "the extension of Wagirra Trail to Splitters Creek will now be included in the draft Murray River Experience Master Plan as a future action for further feasibility assessment".
Topics covered in the feedback to council extended from plans for an indoor pool at Lauren Jackson stadium through to a request to help Albury Public School with a hall.
Thurgoona-Wirlinga Community Action Group secretary Sally Hendy raised a variety of issues with the council.
Among them was concern at spending $140,000 in two years on the design of change rooms and public toilets at Ernest Grant Park when there is a demand for an ablutions block "now!'.
The council cited the need to investigate sewer connections for the delay and then funding considerations for various "elements" such as toilets, change rooms and storage area for Thurgoona Auskick.
The recommendation for Monday night's meeting proposes adopting the budget, which takes in the full rate peg of 4.7 per cent, with some changes.
They include providing $2851 in financial assistance for the Lavington-North Albury Senior Citizens Club to cover hiring fees for the Mirambeena Community Centre.
There are also 10 adjustments to long term plans with among the most notable an extra $1.5 million being added to the design budget of the convention centre wing expansion in 2024-25 and and reallocating funding earmarked for Australia Park works to Fredericks Park master plan construction in 2024-25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.