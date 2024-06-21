The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Wodonga sex offender said 'I like that' as he targeted teen shop worker

By Court Reporter
June 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga sex offender Bill Brock, pictured in 2011, targeted a 19-year-old woman at her Elgin Boulevard business in October, 2023. File picture
Wodonga sex offender Bill Brock, pictured in 2011, targeted a 19-year-old woman at her Elgin Boulevard business in October, 2023. File picture

A sex offender who targeted a young worker at a Wodonga business by patting her and saying "I like that" left her feeling gross and disgusted.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.