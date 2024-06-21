Wodonga sex offender said 'I like that' as he targeted teen shop worker

A sex offender who targeted a young worker at a Wodonga business by patting her and saying "I like that" left her feeling gross and disgusted.
Bill Brock has a history of targeting young and vulnerable women.
He was jailed for two years in May 2018 after molesting five victims, which led to him being registered as a sex offender.
He had been been found not guilty of rape the previous month, and faced sex offence allegations in 2012 that were dropped.
The victim of Brock's latest offence told the Wodonga Magistrates Court through a victim impact statement she felt violated.
The 71-year-old had walked into an Elgin Boulevard business on October 20, 2023.
He was a regular customer.
After being served, he walked up to a 19-year-old woman, touched the top of her bottom, below her pants line, and patted the teen three to four times.
"I like that," he said.
"I should keep doing that."
Brock made a comment about girls being "aliens" and that he doesn't go near them, before saying goodbye and leaving.
"She couldn't shake the feeling his hand was still there, on a private part of her body," police told the court on Thursday.
The distressed victim told coworkers and Brock was banned from the store.
"I was just trying to say thank you to her," the 71-year-old told a manager.
Brock was arrested at his home a week later and was charged with sexual assault and common assault.
His phone was seized and it continues to be examined by sex offence detectives.
Brock said he didn't realise his actions were inappropriate.
He admitted to the common assault charge with the sexual assault count dropped in court on June 20.
The teenager's statement spoke of her nightmares and flashbacks over the incident.
"I should be able to be comfortable in my work environment," she said.
"I was anxious about every customer who walked through our doors which led me to having to see a counsellor.
"My body would go into fight or flight mode whenever I see someone of a similar description."
Brock's lawyer said the touching was brief and light but he accepted the impact he had had on the victim.
Magistrate Amina Bhai raised her eyebrows when it was suggested a good behaviour bond was appropriate.
Leading Senior Constable Les Hare noted the victim was "still bearing the psychological scars of the offending".
"I make reference to the profound impact that the crime has had upon the victim," he said.
"It would seem the flavour of the victim impact statement is one that suggests it's residual and ongoing, something that she's still battling with daily."
Ms Bhai imposed a $2500 fine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.