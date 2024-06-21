Necessity the mother of invention with 'incredible' fix to childcare crisis

Parents in the Lockhart are breathing a sigh of relief with a temporary solution to the town's childcare crisis on the horizon.
In May, the only childcare centre in town closed, putting immense pressure on families.
This week it was revealed that an interim service will be established until a permanent solution is arranged.
Mum-of-two Bailey Krebser said the closure had posed a significant challenge to the community but was excited to hear the news of an interim daycare service being put in place for now.
"I can't express how great this is for our community," she said.
"We have and currently are paying a nanny over 35 per cent of our family's income to ensure I am able to stay in the workforce.
"Knowing that a childcare centre will be opening its doors in the next three-to-four months is incredible."
She said she was working closely with the council to ensure a service would be arranged as soon as possible.
Ms Krebser took matters into her own hands and created a petition for a new centre to be opened.
It received more than 300 signatures and attention from the surrounding communities.
She said it was a positive outcome and a much-needed service.
Outgoing general manager Peter Veneris said council was working closely with the Lockhart Central School for an interim long day childcare service.
"The council and the school are actively working together to meet all the necessary regulatory requirements," he said,
"(We want) to make the space compliant and have it up and running as soon as possible."
Mr Veneris said there was a big response to community concerns regarding the availability of childcare after the Stay N Play Child Care Centre closed its doors.
A statement from the Department of Education says the centre closed as a result of "significant child safety concerns."
Mr Veneris said the closure had consequences not only for working parents but also for the broader community from an economic development perspective.
"Facilities such as schools and hospitals, as well as local businesses, rely on the availability of childcare to be able to attract and retain staff," he said.
He said the council was working to get this interim solution to the childcare issue operational as quickly as possible while a more permanent long-term solution continues to be investigated.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone with qualifications in early childhood teaching, or other relevant qualifications, who may be interested in working at the facility," he said.
